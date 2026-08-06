Govt's New Customs Playbook Aims to Make Imports Faster and More Predictable

The government is preparing a customs manual covering 100 major imported goods to standardise assessments under the faceless customs system and reduce inconsistencies across ports.
The proposed SOPs will limit customs queries to three per bill of entry, improve accountability for delays and establish a centralised grievance redressal mechanism to reduce transaction costs.
The reforms aim to help importers make better use of India's free trade agreements by streamlining classification, valuation and rules-of-origin assessments, with more products expected to be added over time.
The government is drafting an extensive customs manual covering 100 major imported goods to bring uniformity to the faceless customs framework, The Economic Times reported citing sources.
This initiative represents the subsequent stage of overhauling the faceless customs architecture. It aims to remove manual interactions, boost openness, and build a digital clearance process.
The manual is intended to lower conflict rates and processing durations, guaranteeing that enterprises can smoothly utilize tariff advantages under India's newly established free trade agreement (FTA) network, according to individuals familiar with the matter.
The government anticipates this standard operating procedure (SOP) strategy will lower transaction expenses, enhance the ease of doing business, and guarantee that India's commercial pacts yield concrete advantages for the industry.
Standardizing the Assessment Process
The planned SOPs will establish item- and origin-focused evaluation directives for National Assessment Centres (NACs).
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Officials noted these guidelines will offer a shared benchmark for NACs, assisting in minimizing differing procedures and preventing needless conflicts.
These directives will restrict questions per bill of entry to a maximum of three. Furthermore, the regulations will hold evaluating personnel responsible for hold-ups to foster enhanced uniformity across customs units.
The Directorate General of Systems has been assigned the duty of enhancing data availability, fortifying management information systems, and ensuring backlog tracking is more efficient.
The strategy encompasses rolling out a centralized complaint resolution framework. Within this setup, customs regions are anticipated to form specialized complaint units, file routine updates, and execute regular evaluations.
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The customs division will commence with 100 commodities and progressively incorporate additional goods as the framework matures, an official mentioned.
Resolving Industry Friction Points
Authorities have strived over the past four months to minimize friction areas that restrict the application of FTA perks.
Buyers and trade associations have continually voiced worries regarding inconsistent evaluations for comparable goods at various entry points, particularly in industries dealing with intricate tariff categorizations and rules of origin stipulations.
They highlighted hurdles like continuous questions from customs officials, hold-ups in concluding evaluations, extra paperwork demands, and ambiguity regarding pricing methods.
Discrepancies in understanding across customs sites have traditionally heightened adherence expenses and slowed freight processing by creating uncertainty around classification, valuation, and documentation needs.
The fresh SOP structure carries substantial weight for recent commercial pacts, including the India-UK Free Trade Agreement.
During talks for the India-UK deal, both parties emphasized the necessity for a more seamless operational structure to guarantee that rules of origin, paperwork, and preferential tariff requests are handled effectively, allowing firms to utilize negotiated tariff reductions.