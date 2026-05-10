Royal Enfield Ranked World's 3rd Strongest Auto Brand, Ahead Of Audi and Ferrari

Royal Enfield becomes world’s third strongest automotive brand in 2026
Brand value jumps 30% as global expansion strengthens Royal Enfield's positioning
Indian auto brands Tata Motors, Mahindra and Maruti gain global recognition
Royal Enfield has been ranked the world's third strongest automotive brand in the Brand Finance Automotive Industry 2026 report, placing the Indian motorcycle maker alongside some of the biggest global automobile names.
The Indian brand ranked behind only Toyota and BMW, while overtaking premium automotive brands such as Audi and Ferrari, which were ranked fourth and seventh respectively.
The recognition marks a major milestone for India's automobile manufacturing industry, especially in the premium motorcycle segment where Royal Enfield has steadily expanded its global footprint.
Royal Enfield recorded a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 88.9 out of 100 and received an AAA rating in the report. The company’s brand value also surged 30% to $1.2 billion.
London-headquartered Brand Finance evaluates brand strength using a scorecard that measures marketing investment, stakeholder equity and overall business performance. The consultancy highlighted Royal Enfield's focused motorcycle portfolio and strong lifestyle branding as major contributors to its growing global appeal.
Global Expansion
As the world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, with a legacy spanning 125 years, Royal Enfield has evolved from a heritage motorcycle company into a globally recognised lifestyle and leisure riding brand.
RE's international expansion has accelerated in recent years, with operations now spanning over 80 countries, supported by more than 3,200 retail outlets and seven international CKD assembly plants.
Motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 have helped the company expand globally by combining retro styling and simple engineering with relatively affordable pricing.
The company has also received strong recognition in quality and dealer satisfaction surveys. Royal Enfield was ranked highest in overall two-wheeler initial quality in the J.D. Power 2025 study and topped the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations’ dealer satisfaction survey.
The Brand Finance report also underlined the growing global presence of Indian automobile brands more broadly.
Tata Motors was ranked fifth strongest automotive brand globally with a BSI score of 88.1, an AAA rating and a brand value of $3.3 billion.
Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra secured the 25th spot in the rankings, while Maruti Suzuki was placed 34th.