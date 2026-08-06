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Swiggy Sets Sights On ₹10,000-Cr EBITDA With Bigger Instamart, Food Delivery Push

At its Capital Markets Day, Swiggy unveiled a five-year growth roadmap, targeting a sharp rise in order value, stronger profitability and expansion across food delivery, quick commerce and dining-out businesses

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Published At:
Published At:
Swiggy Sets Sights On ₹10,000-Cr EBITDA With Bigger Instamart, Food Delivery Push
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Swiggy aims to build a ₹10,000-crore adjusted EBITDA business by FY31.

  • The company expects consolidated gross order value (GOV) to more than triple to around ₹2.5 lakh crore.

  • It is banking on food delivery, Instamart, Dineout and AI-led operations to drive long-term growth.

Swiggy on Thursday unveiled its FY31 growth roadmap, setting a target of building a ₹10,000-crore adjusted EBITDA business while more than tripling its consolidated gross order value (GOV) to around ₹2.5 lakh crore over the next five years.

The company said the plan is anchored on expanding its food delivery, quick commerce and dining-out businesses while improving profitability. Swiggy expects consolidated GOV to grow at more than 30% annually through FY31, compared with ₹67,734 crore reported in FY26.

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"Our confidence in achieving our five-year EBITDA goal is rooted in the strength of our fundamentals," Managing Director and Group CEO Sriharsha Majety said, adding that the company continues to focus on solving large consumer problems while executing with discipline.

Food Delivery, Dineout to Drive Growth

Swiggy expects its food delivery business to grow 2.5-3.5 times by FY31, supported by affordability initiatives, higher customer engagement and operational improvements. The company is targeting around ₹5,000 crore in adjusted EBITDA from the segment.

The company also sees strong growth potential in Dineout, which completed its first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA in FY26. Swiggy expects the business to grow five-fold over the next five years, with GOV projected to reach ₹20,000-25,000 crore and adjusted EBITDA rising to about ₹1,000 crore.

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According to the company, expanding restaurant partnerships, broader consumer offerings and higher merchant adoption are expected to support Dineout's next phase of growth.

Swiggy - null
Swiggy Q1 Net Loss Narrows 34% to ₹791 Cr as Revenue Jumps 37%

BY Outlook Business Desk

Instamart, AI to Power Long-Term Strategy

Swiggy said Instamart remains central to its long-term strategy, targeting a gross order value of more than ₹1.5 lakh crore by FY31, compared with ₹28,000 crore in FY26. The quick commerce business has already narrowed its contribution margin losses and is moving closer to EBITDA breakeven, the company said.

The company also outlined plans to strengthen its AI capabilities across customer experience, fulfilment, merchant services and internal operations. It said proprietary technology and AI-driven tools will help improve efficiency and support future growth.

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Swiggy added that it remains debt-free with a cash balance of ₹14,400 crore. The company also expects earnings per share to improve from a loss of ₹16 in FY26 to ₹30-33 by FY31, while continuing its transition towards an Investor-Owned Commerce Company structure.

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