Apple Is Spending ₹100 Cr on India’s Green Future — Here’s Why

Apple plans 150 MW renewable energy capacity through partnership with CleanMax in India.
WWF-India collaboration targets plastic waste recovery and improved recycling traceability across ecosystems.
Apple backs six green startups focused on circular economy and regenerative agriculture solutions.
Apple, the smartphone maker, on May 7 announced its plans to invest ₹100 crore towards building renewable energy in India, under which the company will develop more than 150 MW of green energy capacity.
Reason Behind Investment
Apple and CleanMax have executed a strategic co-investment transaction to speed up decarbonisation in India's Commercial & Industrial (C&I) sector through scaled-up deployment of renewable energy.
The partnership is aimed at supporting the drive by expanding renewable energy infrastructure, reducing plastic pollution and fostering green entrepreneurship in India to execute the initiative.
“At Apple, our commitment to the environment is also a driving force for innovation—across the company and around the world,” Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation told The Economic Times. “We’re proud to expand our efforts to invest in India’s clean energy economy and protect the country’s precious natural resources.”
The company has charted its sustainable development commitments into three categories.
Renewable Energy Infrastructure
iPhone maker Apple is expanding its green energy investments in India along with CleanMax with an initial investment of ₹100 crore to support the development of more than 150 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity.
As reported by The Economic Times, the energy is enough to power an average 150,000 Indian households each year—with the possibility to further expand in the upcoming years.
Apple and CleanMax had previously collaborated to power its offices and retail stores in India with 100% renewable energy.
Plastic Pollution Under Check
Apple is working with WWF-India, a conservation organisation, to support recovery-focused recycling and waste management programs with strong environmental and social safeguards.
In Goa, the company has taken the model of WWF-India’s collaboration with waste-management pioneer Saahas Zero Waste to set up facilities that collect, sort and recover recyclable materials with full traceability. This will prevent plastic from leaking into the surrounding ecosystems.
Apple Supports Green Entrepreneurship
As part of its green initiatives, Apple is supporting early-stage entrepreneurs through a new partnership with Acumen.
Apple provides catalytic grants to six green enterprises developing solutions across waste management, circular economy and consumption, and regenerative agriculture and livelihoods.
Alignment With India’s Clean Energy Push
India aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030 under its climate commitments, with corporate renewable investments playing a growing role in meeting that target.
According to the International Energy Agency, India is expected to account for one of the world’s fastest increases in renewable electricity demand this decade, driven by rising industrial and digital energy consumption.