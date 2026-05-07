Pronto Raises $20 Mn Extension Investment Led By Lachy Groom; Valuation Doubles To $200 Mn

Instant household services platform Pronto on Thursday said it has raised $20 million extension investment led by Lachy Groom, co-founder of AI robotics company Physical Intelligence and an early backer of quick-commerce firm Zepto.
With the latest fundraise, the company has closed its Series B funding round at $45 million, doubling its valuation to $200 million in about a month.
With this latest infusion, Pronto has raised about $60 million to date, with investors including General Catalyst, Bain Capital Ventures, Glade Brook, and Epiq Capital.
Founded in 2025, Pronto connects urban households with trained, background-verified professionals for daily chores such as cleaning, laundry, and meal preparation.
Since closing the first tranche of its Series B funding a month ago, the startup said its daily bookings have scaled to 26,000. The company's workforce has grown to 6,500 professionals over a four-month period, Pronto said.
"Organising informal labour is going to be one of the defining shifts of the next decade in services. It is also one of the harder problems in the consumer economy. The work of the last year has been about that. The longer-term vision of Pronto is to be the world's largest labour organisation platform," Pronto Founder and CEO Anjali Sardana said.
Outlining its growth strategy, Pronto said it plans to deepen its presence in existing cities over the next six months. The platform has recently expanded into new service categories, including car washing and gardening in select micro-markets and is currently piloting a home-cook service in Bengaluru.