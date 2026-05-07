WazirX on Thursday launched 'Guardians of Trust', a dedicated trust and safety hub aimed at consolidating its security updates, transparency efforts and user education initiatives in one place, as the crypto exchange looks to strengthen user confidence and awareness.
The new page will provide regular updates on platform security measures, infrastructure improvements and user safety initiatives, while also offering guidance to help users navigate risks associated with crypto trading and investments, the crypto exchange said in a statement.
Under a section titled 'How WazirX Protects You', the platform will highlight its security architecture and collaborations with global custody and infrastructure providers such as BitGo and Fireblocks. It will also publish third-party audit reports, Proof of Reserves and other transparency measures as they become available.
Another section, 'How You Can Protect Yourself', will focus on user awareness, covering common threats including phishing, scams and fraudulent schemes, along with best practices for safer participation in crypto markets.
As part of its outreach, WazirX will roll out 'Bacche Bacche Ko Pata Hai', a social-first awareness series designed to simplify complex safety concepts into accessible, relatable content across digital platforms. The series aims to equip users with practical knowledge to identify risks, avoid losses and make informed decisions.
"Trust is built when users can see what we are doing and understand how to protect themselves. Guardians of Trust brings our security updates and safety education into one place, so users have clearer information and fewer blind spots," said Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX.
The initiative is intended to make trust and safety communication more frequent, visible and actionable for users.
WazirX, which has over 16 million registered users, allows customers to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Ripple, and has been focusing on strengthening security infrastructure while improving user experience.
"The Guardians of Trust page will carry regular updates on security measures, infrastructure improvements and user safety initiatives across the platform. It will also cover how users can actively safeguard themselves in an increasingly complex digital environment when it comes to crypto trading and investments," the statement said.
'How WazirX Protects You' focuses on strengthening platform-level safeguards and ensuring users have full transparency into WazirX's security infrastructure. "It will showcase ongoing collaborations with leading global custody and security infrastructure providers such as BitGo and Fireblocks, respectively. The page will also be updated with third-party audit reports, Proof of Reserves, and other transparency measures as they go live.
'How You Can Protect Yourself' page will also comprise user education and awareness to provide practical guidance on identifying common threats such as phishing attempts, scams, and fraudulent schemes, along with best practices for safe crypto participation.
As part of this effort, WazirX will roll out 'Bacche Bacche Ko Pata Hai', a social-first awareness series designed to simplify complex safety concepts into relatable, easy-to-understand content. Distributed across digital platforms, the series will empower users with everyday knowledge to recognise and avoid risks. These actionable insights can be applied immediately, helping users make informed decisions, avoid potential losses, and navigate the crypto ecosystem with greater confidence.
With this initiative, WazirX is making trust and safety communication more regular, more visible and more useful for users.