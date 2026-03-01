A

Several steps have been taken such as annual updation of the SDG NIF Progress Report, ensuring regular assessment, identification of data gaps and transparency in reporting. Then [there have been] strengthening institutional coordination with line ministries, departments and state governments. We are also expanding reliance on administrative data systems, complemented by household surveys and censuses, to reduce time lags and improve coverage.

Capacity building of state and UT [Union Territory] statistical systems to ensure consistency, reliability and comparability of SDG data at sub-national levels.