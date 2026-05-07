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Apple, CleanMax Join Hands To Invest ₹100 Crore In India's RE Sector

With the partnership, the entities aim to cater to the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment in the country with the deployment of clean energy projects, CleanMax said in an exchange filing on Thursday

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Apple, CleanMax Join Hands To Invest ₹100 Crore In India's RE Sector
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CleanMax and Apple have partnered to invest ₹100 crore for the development of energy projects across various locations in India.

With the partnership, the entities aim to cater to the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment in the country with the deployment of clean energy projects, CleanMax said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

"Apple and CleanMax have entered into a strategic co-investment transaction aimed at accelerating decarbonisation within India's Commercial & Industrial (C&I) sector through scaled renewable energy deployment," the statement said.

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1 May 2026

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The partnership reflects a shared long-term commitment towards enabling corporate clean energy transition, advancing low-carbon infrastructure, and supports Apple's broader carbon neutrality goals, CleanMax said.

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Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director and Founder, CleanMax, said, "We expand our partnership with Apple yet again. At CleanMax, we see ourselves as a long-term net-zero partner to corporates…" Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd (CleanMax) is a renewable energy company for the commercial and industrial sector, across India, the Middle East, and South-East Asia.

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