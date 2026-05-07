Tata Trusts' May 8 Meeting Hangs in the Balance as Bombay HC Petition Seeks Stay

Tata Trusts' May 8 board meeting may be blocked by a Bombay HC petition.
The plea claims SRTT's life trustees exceed Maharashtra's new legal cap.
The meeting could impact Tata Sons board representation and listing talks.
A crucial board meeting of Tata Trusts, scheduled for Friday, May 8, may not go ahead as planned.
A writ petition filed before the Bombay High Court on Wednesday has sought to cancel the meeting, arguing that one of its key constituents, Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), is operating in breach of a 2025 amendment to Maharashtra's trust laws.
If the court grants urgent relief, the meeting stands blocked.
Who Filed the Petition and Why
Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede, a 61-year-old resident of Thane, Maharashtra, approached the Bombay High Court on May 6. His petition, filed under Article 226 of the Constitution, seeks a restraining order that would prevent SRTT's trustees from holding the May 8 meeting or implementing any decision arising from it.
The petition argues that SRTT's current board composition violates Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trust (Second Amendment) Act, 2025, which came into effect on September 1, 2025. The provision caps the number of life, or perpetual, trustees at one-fourth of a trust's total board strength, where the trust deed is silent on the matter.
SRTT currently has six trustees, three of whom, Jimmy Naval Tata, Jehangir HC Jehangir and Noel Naval Tata, are life trustees. This amounts to 50% of the board, double the statutory cap of 25%. To legally accommodate three life trustees, the board would need to be expanded to 12 members.
Though the petition is not yet listed before any bench, it is expected to be mentioned for an urgent hearing on Thursday, according to multiple reports.
The petition has named the State of Maharashtra, the Charity Commissioner, SRTT and individual trustees, including Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Jimmy Tata, Jehangir Jehangir and Darius Khambat, as respondents.
What Is at Stake
The meeting carries significant consequences well beyond the Trusts themselves. SRTT holds 23.56% equity in Tata Sons, while Tata Trusts collectively own 66% of the holding company that controls India's largest business conglomerate.
The agenda for May 8 includes a review of the Trusts' representation on the Tata Sons board. Currently, the two Trust nominees on that board are Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and vice chairman Venu Srinivasan. Any reshuffle of these nominees would directly impact governance at Tata Sons.
Trustees are also reportedly going to discuss the contentious question of listing Tata Sons on stock exchanges, an issue that has sharply divided the Trust's leadership, as well as the broader matter of perpetual trustees.
Legal Relief Sought
The petition has asked the court to declare void all decisions taken by the SRTT board after September 1, 2025, on grounds that they constitute a continuing illegality and breach of fiduciary duty.
It seeks an ex parte interim injunction preventing any resolution from being passed until the board is reconstituted in line with the law.
With a court hearing likely on Thursday, the question of whether the May 8 meeting proceeds, and with it, the future direction of one of India's most powerful institutions, may well be decided in a courtroom before it reaches the boardroom.