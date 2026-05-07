Pharma major Venus Remedies on Thursday said it has secured marketing authorisation from Argentina's national regulatory authority for its antibiotic, Ceftriaxone.
The approval marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion across Latin America, strengthening its growing international portfolio and taking the total marketing authorisations for Ceftriaxone to 39 globally, Venus Remedies said in a statement.
The development further reinforces Venus Remedies' commitment to improving access to essential anti-infective therapies while supporting India's growing role as a reliable supplier of high-quality injectable pharmaceuticals worldwide, it further said.
"The approval of Ceftriaxone in Argentina represents an important step in strengthening our presence in the Latin American region," said Saransh Chaudhary, president, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies Ltd, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre.
Argentina is the fourth-largest pharmaceutical market in Latin America, valued at approximately $7.3 billion in 2023, making it a strategically important market for high-quality critical care therapies, he added.
Ceftriaxone remains a cornerstone antibiotic in the management of several serious bacterial infections, including meningitis, respiratory tract infections, bloodstream infections, and surgical infections, making it a critical therapy in hospital and intensive care settings, according to Chaudhary.
This authorisation aligns with the company’s focus on delivering clinically relevant and widely accessible anti-infective therapies across global markets, he further said.
The broader Latin American pharmaceutical market continues to demonstrate steady growth, reinforcing the region's significance for India's pharmaceutical exports and long-term healthcare partnerships, the statement added.
The overall Latin American pharmaceutical market is estimated at nearly $91.85 billion in 2024, projected to reach $172.71 billion by 2034, showing a healthy CAGR of 6.52% across the forecast years.
Aditi K Chaudhary, president, International Business, Venus Remedies Ltd, said, "Securing this marketing authorisation in Argentina is a strategically important milestone in our Latin America expansion journey." India exported approximately $17.5 million worth of pharmaceutical products to Argentina in 2024, while Latin America and the Caribbean accounted for 6.69% of India's total pharma exports in the financial year 2024-25.