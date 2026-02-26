Why India Must Recognise Climate Investments as a Distinct Financing Category

From here, India should consider three policy steps. First, RBI may need to move beyond its implicit asset‑neutral stance and formally recognise climate investments as a distinct financing category. Second, RBI should create a dedicated tier of climate‑risk capital backed by a government‑anchored Climate Risk Fund to absorb early‑stage risks and crowd‑in domestic and international private investors. Banks and NBFCs must simultaneously be enabled to raise climate‑lending capital domestically and globally, supported by incentives such as tax breaks, temporary mark‑to‑market relief, or calibrated regulatory exemptions. Meanwhile, SEBI’s growing sustainable finance ecosystem can help channel capital through listed ESG and climate aligned instruments. Third, SEBI should complement this with a dedicated external climate rating system which is objective, sector-specific and anchored in RB-CRIS data to support climate adjusted risk-weighting. Parallelly, the Ministry of Finance’s forthcoming Climate Finance Taxonomy will establish clear criteria for credible climate investments and help curb greenwashing.