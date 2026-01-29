Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Real GDP Growth in FY27 Projected to Be in the Range of 6.8-7.2%

"Nifty’s up move of 300 points during the last two days should be seen more as a temporary response in anticipation of the Budget to be presented on Sunday. Since the bears won’t risk going into the Budget with huge open short positions, they have covered some shorts and this has contributed to the 300 point rally in the Nifty. It is important to note that there is no change in the short to medium-term strategy of FIIs, which is ‘sell India’ and move the money to other performing markets. Therefore, unless there is some big announcement in the Budget nudging FIIs to return to India, they will continue to sell in India thereby dragging the market down," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.



Adding that "Markets can always surprise. Some positive news/event can trigger a rally in the market. There are rumours of a sudden announcement of a US-India trade deal. If that happens close on the heels of the path breaking India-EU-trade deal, that would be a major boost to Indian economy and corporate earnings in FY27, and therefore, the market will respond positively."