Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Real GDP Growth in FY27 Projected to Be in the Range of 6.8-7.2%

Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Agriculture Central to Achieving Viksit Bharat, Says Economic Survey 2026
"Agriculture will be central to achieving Viksit Bharat, driving inclusive growth and improving the livelihoods of millions. India has made notable progress in increasing agricultural production, particularly in key sectors such as dairy, poultry, fisheries, and horticulture, which collectively contribute significantly to the country's GDP," said the Economic Survey 2026.
Adding that the strengthening of cooperatives and the rise of farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), have further expanded access to credit, innovative technology, and efficient value chains.
"These entities play a vital role in empowering small and marginal farmers by facilitating collective bargaining and ensuring fair prices for their produce. Additionally, the adoption of digital technologies, such as the Digital Agriculture Mission, and e-NAM which connects farmers with markets, is increasing transparency and competition," the key document ahead of Budget 2027.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Survey Flags Capital Cost, Land Acquisition Delays, Grid Hurdles for Renewables
"To sustain India’s renewable energy momentum, challenges such as high capital costs, land acquisition delays, and grid availability need to be addressed through appropriate instruments including innovative financing mechanisms and optimised project execution. Further, large-scale integration of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSP) can address the inherent variability of renewables, ensure grid stability and peak-load management, and enable reliable, large-scale adoption of renewables to support the transition to a clean, secure, and resilient power system," said Economic Survey.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Telcom Sector has Undergone a Significant Transformation, Says Economic Survey
"India’s telecom sector has undergone a significant transformation, driven by initiatives such as 5G deployment, 6G research, BharatNet, and Digital Bharat Nidhi, reflecting the Government’s vision of a digitally empowered nation. With innovations including indigenous 4G by BSNL, 100 5G Labs, and citizen-centric platforms, the sector is advancing toward self-reliance, enhanced security, and global leadership," said the Eco Survey 2026
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Exports of Telecom Instruments Witnesse a Significant Growth of 51%, Says Economic Survey
"Exports of telecom instruments witnessed a significant growth of 51.2 per cent (YoY) while those of drug formulations and biologicals experienced a growth of 11.2 per cent (YoY). These trends are a testament to the country’s increasing strength in electronic manufacturing and reaffirm its position as a global pharmaceutical hub. Among the other principal commodities, steady gains were observed in exports of electric machinery and equipment, ready-made garments made from cotton, and motor vehicles/cars," said the Economic Survey 2026.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: RBI, IMF Project Progressive Increase in Headline Inflation in FY27, Says Economic Survey
"The RBI and IMF have projected a progressive increase in headline inflation in the upcoming fiscal, bringing the levels within the targeted range of 4 per cent (± 2 per cent). In December 2025, the RBI revised its inflation projections for FY26 from 2.6 per cent to 2.0 per cent, owing to a good kharif harvest and healthy rabi sowing. IMF has projected an inflation rate of 2.8 per cent in FY26 and 4.0 per cent in FY27. The RBI’s forecast for headline Inflation for Q1 and Q2 of FY27 currently stands at 3.9 and 4 per cent, " the Economic Survey said.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Inflation Outlook Remains Benign, Supported by Favourable Supply Side Conditions, Says Eco Survey
"Domestic inflation dynamics in FY26 (April-December) reflect a broad-based easing in price pressures, led by a sharp disinflation in food prices. Headline CPI inflation declined to 1.7 per cent, driven primarily by corrections in vegetable and pulse prices, supported by favourable farm conditions, supply-side interventions, and a strong base effect. While core inflation has exhibited persistence, this has been largely influenced by price spikes in precious metals; adjusting for these, underlying inflation pressures appear materially softer, indicating limited demand-side overheating," said CEA in the Economic Survey 2026.
Looking ahead, he added that the inflation outlook remains benign, supported by favourable supply side conditions and the gradual pass-through of GST rate rationalisation.
"However, the trajectory of core inflation will need to be closely monitored in the context of monetary policy easing and potential upward pressures from global base metal prices," Nageswaran added.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: FY27 Expected to Be a Year of Adjustment, Says CEA
"The FY26 was an unusually challenging year for the economy on the external front. Heightened uncertainty in global trade and the imposition of high, penal tariffs created stress for manufacturers, particularly exporters, and affected business confidence. The government responded by using this crisis as an opportunity to push through key measures such as GST rationalisation, faster progress on deregulation, and further simplification of compliance requirements across sectors. FY27 is therefore expected to be a year of adjustment, as firms and households adapt to these changes, with domestic demand and investment gaining strength. That said, it must be acknowledged that the external environment remains uncertain, which shapes the overall outlook," said the Survey
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Domestic Drivers Playing a Dominant Role in Growth, Says Economic Survey
“With domestic drivers playing a dominant role and macroeconomic stability well anchored, the balance of risks around growth remains broadly even. Taking these considerations together, the Economic Survey projects real GDP growth in FY27 in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent,” Economic Survey
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: CEA Expects 7.2% Real GDP Growth Projection for FY27
Even as the global economy navigates uncertainty, India continues to chart a State of the Economy 99 strong growth path, as reflected in the First Advance Estimates (FAE) for FY26 released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), says Economic Survey 2026.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to table Economic Survey Shortly in Parliament
Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament today. The first advanced estimates project that India's economy will expand at 7.4% in FY26, compared with a 6.5% rise in FY25.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Investors Expect Selective Measures in Budget, Says Motilal Oswal
"The forthcoming FY27 Union Budget has to strike a deft balance of sustaining growth momentum and maintaining fiscal consolidation, even as it also needs to address near-term challenges emanating from unprecedented geopolitical flux," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note on Wednesday. The noted added that investors do not expect large substantive measures as the FM grapples to address multiple variables – thus setting the base lower for some positive surprise.
"The scope of influence of the budget has become relatively narrower over the years, owing to a flurry of extra-budgetary steps – hence, equity markets will be assessing it for targeted, selective measures to drive growth in certain sectors and to assuage investor sentiments," the brokerage added.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: How Economic Survey is Structured
The Economic Survey 2026 is divided into two sections. Part A highlights key macroeconomic developments during the fiscal year and provides a broad assessment of the Indian economy, while Part B focuses on specific socio-economic issues affecting the country.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Economic Survey 2026 to be Longer Than Usual
"Given the depth and breadth of topics to be covered, the Economic Survey this time is longer than usual. It is also organized differently from previous editions," CEA V Anantha Nageswaran wrote in his op-ed in Mint ahead of the presentation on Thursday.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: India's Democracy a Big Hope to the World Today, Says PM Modi
"India's democracy and demography is a big hope to the world today. This is an opportunity to send across a message to the global community through this temple of democracy - of our capability, of our dedication to democracy, of honouring the decisions made through democratic processes. The world welcomes and accepts this. Today, the country is advancing. This is not the time for obstruction. This is the time for solution," said PM Narendra Modi
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: How to Access Survey PDF
The Economic Survey is published ahead of the budget. It takes stock of the economy at a crucial moment. The report outlines how the year has gone and flags the issues that will shape discussions in Parliament.
The Economic Survey will be tabled soon in Rajya Sabha by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. The full official Economic Survey 2026 document can be downloaded from indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/index.php once the presentation of the survey is completed.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Govt Focused on last mile delivery, Says PM Modi
"Even colleagues who have an attitude of disliking us, which is natural in democracy and everyone else says that this government has laid emphasis on last mile delivery. We make efforts to bring schemes not just to files but to lives," said PM Narendra Modi
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: What to Expect from the Survey ahead of Budget
The Economic Survey typically sets the tone for the Union Budget and outlines the policy framework and economic outlook for the upcoming year. The Survey is prepared by the Office of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) under the Ministry of Finance. More often than not, the Indian economy has expanded at a pace higher than the projections outlined in the Economic Survey. Growth for FY26 is expected to be around 7.4%, in line with the First Advance Estimates released by the National Statistical Office.
Alongside growth, inflation and fiscal arithmetic are the other key components closely tracked by economists and market participants.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: 'Reform Express' is Gaining Speed, Says PM Modi
"It is natural for the attention of the country to be towards the Budget. But the identity of this Government has been reform, perform and transform. Now, we have swiftly taken off on 'Reform Express'. I express gratitude to all MPs for their positive contributions in speeding up this 'Reform Express'. As a result, 'Reform Express' is gaining speed," said PM Narendra Modi.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: India–EU FTA Reflects Ambitious India, for Aspirational Youth, for Self-Reliant India, Says PM Modi
"At the very beginning of this quarter, the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement reflects how bright the coming direction is and how promising the future of India's youth is. This is free trade for an ambitious India, for aspirational youth, and for a self-reliant India. I am confident that Indian manufacturers, in particular, will use this opportunity to enhance their capabilities," said PM Modi ahead of Budget session.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Whatever is Announced in Should be Implemented, Says Karnataka Minister
"The Union budget should have sanctity. Whatever is announced in the Union budget should be implemented. Unfortunately, announcements made in the Union budget for Karnataka over the last two to three years have not come to fruition... It is unfortunate that the central government is mistreating Karnataka like this... They should fulfil the previous promises... We urge them to ensure that Bangalore gets the recognition it deserves... I hope the central government will present a good budget, but my hopes are not very high because I know the discrimination being meted out to non-BJP-ruled states is very clear," said Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Calls Budget Start of ‘Next Quarter’ for Viksit Bharat 2047
"To attain the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, the important phase of these 25 years has begun. The first Budget of this second quarter of the century is about to be presented. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the first FM of the country, the first woman FM of the country who is presenting the Budget in the Parliament for the 9th consecutive time. This is registered as a proud moment in the Parliamentary history of the country," said PM Narendra Modi.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Speaks at the start of the Budget Session of Parliament
"President's address expression of confidence of 140 crore citizens; outlined aspirations of youth," said PM Narendra Modi ahead of the Economic Survey presentation
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Rupee Hits Record Low of ₹91.99 Against Dollar
The Indian rupee slipped to an all-time low of ₹91.99 against the US dollar on January 29 early morning, weighed down by weak foreign capital inflows and increased corporate hedging. The currency is down about 2% so far this year and nearly 5% since the US imposed higher tariffs on Indian exports.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Arrives at Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Parliament ahead of the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2025–26. The survey will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Survey to Be Tabled in Rajya Sabha
The Budget Session of Parliament began on Wednesday with the President’s Address. While no legislative business is scheduled in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha’s agenda includes the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2025–26.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: CEA to Focus on Fiscal Prudence, Rupee Volatility and Domestic Manufacturing
Fiscal prudence, a volatile rupee, indigenisation of the manufacturing sector and rapid technological advancement anchor the Economic Survey 2025–26, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran wrote in his op-ed ahead of the presentation on Thursday.
“Since the beginning of 2025, the price of one dollar in Indian rupees has risen by more than 6%. Over this shorter horizon, several other emerging-market currencies have performed better. However, when the frame is widened to a six-year window beginning February 2020, most major emerging-market currencies, including the Indian rupee, have weakened against the dollar by a similar magnitude,” he wrote.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Nifty Gains May Fade Without Budget Triggers
"Nifty’s up move of 300 points during the last two days should be seen more as a temporary response in anticipation of the Budget to be presented on Sunday. Since the bears won’t risk going into the Budget with huge open short positions, they have covered some shorts and this has contributed to the 300 point rally in the Nifty. It is important to note that there is no change in the short to medium-term strategy of FIIs, which is ‘sell India’ and move the money to other performing markets. Therefore, unless there is some big announcement in the Budget nudging FIIs to return to India, they will continue to sell in India thereby dragging the market down," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
Adding that "Markets can always surprise. Some positive news/event can trigger a rally in the market. There are rumours of a sudden announcement of a US-India trade deal. If that happens close on the heels of the path breaking India-EU-trade deal, that would be a major boost to Indian economy and corporate earnings in FY27, and therefore, the market will respond positively."
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Open Slightly Lower
Ahead of the Economic Survey 2025–26 presentation, the stock market opened with marginal losses. The BSE Sensex was down 0.56% at 81,877.97 at 10.20 am, while the Nifty 50 was trading 0.57% lower at 25,195.70.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Kerala FM KN Balagopal Presents the State Budget
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented the State Budget 2026 in the Assembly, announcing an array of welfare spending. The budget allocates ₹3,820 crore for the women’s security welfare pension and ₹14,500 crore for disbursing welfare pensions in 2026–27, while ₹400 crore has been set aside for the Chief Minister’s ‘Connect to Work’ scholarship scheme. It also provides for pay hikes, including a ₹1,000 increase for Anganwadi workers, pre-primary teachers, ASHA workers and literacy promoters, a ₹500 hike for Anganwadi helpers, and a ₹25 rise in daily wages for school mid-day meal workers.
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: Survey Flags Key Questions on Growth Amid "unprecedented pressures", Says CEA Nageswaran
“This year’s Economic Survey comes at a time of unprecedented pressures on India’s economy and addresses key questions,” Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran writes in Mint ahead of its presentation. He says the survey will answer questions such as: “Has India done enough to lift and sustain growth? How should we achieve greater indigenisation and export competitiveness? How do we structurally reduce the cost of capital?”
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: India’s Growth Seen at 7.4%; Markets Watch Policy Signals
For the year ending March 31, India is projected to record economic growth of 7.4%, higher than the 6.3–6.8% range projected in last year’s pre-Budget Economic Survey. In most instances, India has outperformed the growth estimates outlined in the Survey.
Industry experts and market participants will closely track the data and policy prescriptions detailed in the document, which often set the narrative framework and forward-looking guidance for economic decision-making.