Economic Survey Flags Risks to India’s IT Cost Advantage as AI Adoption Rises

Further, the ILO has also highlighted that up to 70% of existing jobs in India are at high risk due to automation and AI. Speaking to Outlook Business earlier, Phil Fersht, chief executive of global advisory firm HFS Research said, “Indian IT majors need to incubate product delivery separately from their current traditional services models as the product pricing model will cannibalise their existing businesses. Some of them are making tentative plans to do this, but I’m yet to see any of them address this aggressively. The shift to ‘services-as-software’ is going to disrupt traditional Indian IT firms and they need to be ahead of the curve to exploit the opportunity.”