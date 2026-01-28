Economic Survey 2026: Check Out Date, Time, and How to Access PDF

Economic Survey 2026 will be tabled today, highlighting last year’s economic performance and key issues
Published before the Budget, the Economic Survey reviews the past year and highlights key issues ahead
This year, the Economic Survey will be tabled January 29, slightly changing the usual budget timeline
As Parliament kicks off the Budget Session today, all eyes are on the Economic Survey 2026. The report gives a clear picture of how the economy has fared over the past year and points to the issues that will guide discussions before the Union Budget on February 1.
The Economic Survey is published ahead of the budget. It takes stock of the economy at a crucial moment. The report outlines how the year has gone and flags the issues that will shape discussions in Parliament.
This time, the timeline is slightly different. Instead of the usual end-January release, the Economic Survey will be tabled on January 29, 2026, signalling a small but notable shift in the budget calendar.
Economic Survey Rollout
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is set to table the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament at 11 am on January 29. The move comes a day after the Budget Session opens on January 28, beginning with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both Houses.
The session will continue until April 2, 2026, allowing Parliament to take up detailed discussions on the government’s spending plans and economic direction. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 on February 1.
Prepared by the Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs, the Economic Survey reviews how the economy has performed over the past year and sets out what lies ahead. It covers growth trends, inflation, government finances, employment and trade.
The Economic Survey is released in two sections. One tracks how the economy has moved over the year, while the other looks at specific social and economic concerns that policymakers are watching closely.
Some editions have also stood out for their themes. The 2017–18 survey, for instance, put the spotlight on women’s role in the economy and was designed to reflect its focus on gender equality.
Where to Watch It?
Live coverage of the Economic Survey presentation will be available across multiple platforms. Viewers can follow the proceedings on Sansad TV and Doordarshan, along with the government’s official digital channels.
After the Economic Survey 2026 presentation concludes, the full document will be available for download in PDF format on the official Union Budget website and readers can access it from here: indiabudget.gov.in.
The link will go live once the presentation is complete.