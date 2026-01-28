Google committed a $10 million grant to Wadhwani AI to scale AI-powered education across India
JEE Main mock tests were launched on Gemini in partnership with PhysicsWallah and Careers360
Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) will become India’s first AI-native university pilot
Underscoring education as a key application of artificial intelligence, Google on Wednesday announced a $10 million grant to the education arm of Wadhwani AI and unveiled a new Gemini feature that allows students to take JEE Main mock tests in collaboration with PhysicsWallah and Careers360.
“We have infused a tutor’s mindset into our AI tools so they act as thought partners for students and educators alike. Our commitment to supporting critical changemakers. Google.org is supporting Wadhwani AI with a grant of nearly $10 million under the AI for Education collaborative,” said Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager, Google India.
Lobana also highlighted that the goal is to strengthen existing platforms and deliver high-quality AI-powered learning experiences from early childhood to higher education.
“Over the next ten years, this initiative aims to reach 10 million teachers and educators, empower 75 million students, and ultimately impact over 1.8 billion learners”, she added.
Alongside this, Google has also launched a nationwide teacher appreciation and support initiative which is aiming to provide teachers with AI tools that simplify administrative tasks and lesson design.
The announcement was made at Google’s AI for Learning Forum, held under the IndiaAI Impact Summit, in the presence of Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
In the areas of higher education and skills development, Google is collaborating with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Chaudhary Charan State University (CCSU) to support the establishment of India’s first AI-native university.
Chaudhary highlighted the importance of developing AI models and tools that represent every teacher, region, language, and cultural identity, noting that such systems can only emerge after extensive consultation and a long gestation period.
He appreciated the digitisation and success of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and expressed hope that, in a similar way, India’s AI model would soon emerge as a benchmark for the Global South.
Further, Lobana also informed that Google is also working closely with institutions like NCERT, AICTE, and local ecosystem experts to ensure innovation is deployed responsibly, reflecting India’s cultural and linguistic diversity.
“By working together across the ecosystem, we can ensure that AI doesn’t just raise outcomes for a privileged few but lifts learning for everyone, across every region, language, and community in India,” she added.