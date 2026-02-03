Sustainability to Resilience and Energy Security: A Snapshot of Budget FY27

As India looks at the new reality of accelerated decarbonisation with limited fiscal space in comparison to other large economies, understanding the budgetary constraints becomes crucial. The FY26-27 Budget totals approximately ~15% of GDP, with approximately a third funded through debt and about two-thirds from revenue receipts. With the government targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.4% for FY27 (down from 4.8% in FY25), significant new expenditure outlays appear unlikely unless tax revenues jump substantially. The fiscal trajectory provides important context as what changes in 2026-27 in comparison to the previous two years is not the fiscal envelope but the strategic allocation within it: a deliberate shift toward mechanisms that can mobilise private capital rather than relying solely on direct public expenditure.