Economic Survey 2025-26: Growth Rate Projected at 7.2% for FY27; Maintains Cautious Tone

The remaining 10–20% probability reflects the risk of a systemic shock translating into financial, technological, and geopolitical stress. The Survey flags that the recent phase of highly leveraged investment in AI infrastructure has exposed business models dependent on optimistic execution timelines, narrow customer concentration, and long-duration capital commitments. A correction in this segment, it notes, would not derail technological adoption but could tighten financial conditions, trigger risk aversion, and spill over into broader capital markets. Such an outcome, potentially more severe than the 2008 global financial crisis, could result in sharp liquidity contraction, weakening capital flows, and a shift towards defensive economic responses.