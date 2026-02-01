Union Budget 2026 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to Deliver 9th Consecutive Budget Today

Budget Session 2026-27 LIVE Updates: Welcome to Outlook Business' live blog on Union Budget 2026. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget today. Taxpayers, businesses and citizens across India have pinned their hopes on her red cloth-wrapped “bahi-khata” tablet. Her speech is expected to begin around 11 AM. The Budget comes amid “great geopolitical uncertainties” cause by Trump administration’s tariffs and rising aspirations among Indians from all walks of life. In the Economic Survey 2026, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran called for continued government reforms to sustain GDP growth above 7%. There are also expectations from sectors such as defence, renewable energy, MSMEs, startups, automobiles and banking, among others. Will FM Sitharaman deliver on these hopes? Follow this live blog for real-time updates, expert views, industry commentary and more.

1 Feb 2026, 05:40:33 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Industry Bodies Push for Bigger Defence Outlay and Export Support Ahead of the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), industry bodies FICCI and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) have called for stronger financial and policy support for India’s defence and homeland security sectors. The demand comes amid rising security challenges and a push to scale up domestic defence manufacturing. According to FICCI, defence spending must remain a top priority in the upcoming Budget as India faces increasing geopolitical risks and rapid advances in military technology globally. In the previous Budget, the government had allocated ₹6.81 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence for FY26, marking a 9.5% increase over the year before. FICCI has now urged the government to maintain around 10% growth in defence allocations this year, while increasing the share of capital expenditure to 30% from the earlier 26% to support modernisation.

1 Feb 2026, 05:37:04 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: What Do Jewellery Exporters Demand from FM Sitharaman? India’s gems and jewellery sector is operating under sustained pressure as geopolitical tensions rise and consumer demand softens across key overseas markets. Valued at $28.7bn in FY25, the industry is already feeling the impact of steep 50% tariffs imposed by the United States. As the sector works to diversify exports and tap new markets, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the apex body representing the sector, has urged the government to consider targeted duty rationalisation and procedural reforms that will help Indian manufacturers stay cost-competitive. "With high U.S. tariffs, evolving consumer preferences, and shifting global supply chains, it is imperative that India maintains its competitive edge. Our pre-Budget proposals are focused on making Indian exports more cost-efficient, strengthening SEZ operations, and improving policy frameworks that encourage investment and skill development," said Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC. Click Here to Read More

1 Feb 2026, 05:30:47 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Centre May Revive Small Hydropower Scheme in Budget 2026 The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is planning to revive a small hydropower scheme that is expected to attract allocation in the upcoming Union Budget 2026, according to earlier reports. Introduced in India in November 2009, the exclusive small hydropower policy was again revised in July 2014, offering a specific Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for projects, to encourage private sector participation through incentives, but was discontinued in 2017. Click Here to Read More

1 Feb 2026, 05:26:40 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: What Markets Expect from FM Sitharaman's Speech Today The market will be keenly watching for continuity in India’s long-term growth agenda rather than short-term stimulus, said Gurvinder Juneja, Principal Officer, Fortuna Asset Managers. Adding that from an investor’s perspective, a continued focus on capital expenditure, especially in infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy transition, remains essential "These investments not only support near-term demand but also enhance productivity and competitiveness over the long run. Equally important will be a credible fiscal consolidation path, balancing growth priorities with macro stability, particularly in a global environment marked by uneven growth and financial volatility. We also expect clarity and stability in tax policy, especially for capital markets. Simplification, predictability, and avoidance of frequent structural changes help strengthen investor confidence and improve long-term participation in financial assets. Any measures that further encourage household financialisation - whether through retirement savings, long-term investment vehicles, or ease of compliance - would be structurally positive for markets," said Juneja.

1 Feb 2026, 05:23:08 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: What Manufacturers Want From Govt as They Absorb US Tariff Costs Manufacturing faces acute tariff pressure across stressed sub-sectors, according to Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President, TeamLease Services. He notes that textiles with 28-30% of exports directed to the US face tariffs up to 50% on most apparel and textile products, applied on top of the usual base US import duty, while Bangladesh and Vietnam face about 20%, eroding price competitiveness. "Long-term contracts are now unprofitable; companies are absorbing costs and cutting hours/wages rather than laying off workers immediately, hoping for tariff relief. Auto components account for 27% of exports to the US but face 25% tariffs; manufacturers are caught between passing costs on to OEMs (risking relationships), absorbing costs (destroying margins), or redirecting exports (requiring costly respecification)," said TeamLease Services' Senior Vice President said. He added that the sector is urging the government to take a multi-pronged approach, including aggressively negotiating preferential trade agreements with ASEAN, the Middle East, the EU and other regions to secure competitive access to new export markets, which it sees as critical for survival. It also wants the extension and enhancement of PLI schemes with higher incentives for labour-intensive exports and employment retention in stressed sectors. Further, the industry is calling for rationalisation of input duties on steel, chemicals and advanced materials to bring down landed costs, along with targeted support for textiles through subsidised credit for modernisation, stronger export credit guarantees and faster implementation of PM MITRA Parks.

1 Feb 2026, 05:17:07 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Stock Markets to Remain Open For Budget on Feb 1 Stock exchanges are holding a special trading sessions on February 1, 2026, Sunday for the Union Budget 2026 presentation. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said trading will run at normal hours, letting investors react right away to the finance minister’s announcements. Markets are normally closed on Sundays, making this a rare event. The move shows how important the budget is, as it can influence businesses, investors, market trends. Traders will be closely watching every update. On Friday, the Nifty declining 0.4%, weighed down by sharp losses in metal and IT stocks. Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.2%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 edged up 0.3%. Sectoral performance remained divergent. Nifty FMCG gained 1.4% and Consumer Durables rose 1.1%, providing some support to the market.

1 Feb 2026, 05:12:48 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Start-ups Want More ESOP Tax Reforms The taxation of ESOPs (employee stock option plans) has been a long-standing structural issue for start-ups. For the first time, the ESOPs taxation issue was partially addressed in Budget 2020, when the government announced measures to reduce the “dry tax” burden and introduced the tax deferral for employees. However, this relief was limited only to “eligible” start-ups, not all. After this, start-ups and investors revived calls for a system that taxes employees only when real wealth is actually realised. In short, the start-up ecosystem says that taxation should reflect realised gains, not paper valuations. Click Here to Read More

1 Feb 2026, 05:10:37 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8–7.2% Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament on Thursday, outlining the state of the economy ahead of the Union Budget. The Survey projects real GDP growth of 6.8–7.2% in FY27, slightly lower than the 7.4% estimated for the current fiscal year. First advance estimates peg real GDP growth at 7.4% and gross value added (GVA) growth at 7.3% in FY26. Financial inclusion expanded, with 55.02 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened by March 2025. India’s share in global merchandise exports rose to 1.8% in 2024, services exports hit a record $387.6 billion in FY25, and remittances touched $135.4 billion. Click Here to Read Outlook Business' Interview With CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran

1 Feb 2026, 05:01:44 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Agri-Tech Industry Calls for Innovation-Led Policy Shift Industry leaders emphasise the need to improve export infrastructure and quality systems, accelerate the adoption of agri-tech and digitisation, increase access to specialised rural credit and greatly increase public and private investment in R&D. They contend that when taken as a whole, these actions are essential for raising farm incomes, strengthening international integration and guaranteeing that the goals of policy are translated into quantifiable results at the local level. Click Here to Read More

1 Feb 2026, 04:59:08 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: What Would Be the Key Focus of Budget 2026? The Union Budget 2026 is expected to explain how the New Income Tax Act, 2025 will be rolled out when it takes effect from April 1, 2026. The government is likely to focus on helping taxpayers understand what changes on day one. Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister had earlier said that keeping the fiscal deficit under control and managing public debt will remain central to the Budget, in line with the government’s Viksit Bharat plans. The Budget is also expected to turn attention to demand and smaller businesses. Steps to ease loan access for micro, small and medium enterprises are likely to be part of the package.

1 Feb 2026, 04:50:50 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: All You Need to Know About India's Historic Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Budget on February 1, 2026, Sunday, making it one of the more unusual Budget Days in recent memory. According to reports, the Union Budget 2026 is set to break a 75-year convention, with the government planning a major overhaul of the Finance Minister’s Budget speech. Traditionally, policy announcements dominated Part A, while Part B focused largely on tax proposals. This year, however, Part B is expected to take centre stage. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to use the section to outline not just tax measures but India’s broader economic vision. It may detail short-term priorities for stability, long-term growth goals, and a roadmap to project India’s competitive strengths globally, drawing close attention from markets and policy watchers.

