Southern States Lead India’s Economy With 31% GDP Share; Maharashtra Remains Largest Contributor

The South's lead extends beyond aggregate GDP figures. Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu recorded the highest per capita net state domestic product among the larger states in FY25, at ₹3.88 lakh, ₹3.81 lakh and ₹3.62 lakh, respectively — outpacing Maharashtra at ₹3.09 lakh. All three also exceeded 6 per cent annual growth in per capita income over the decade, suggesting the region's expansion is translating into tangible improvements in living standards rather than merely inflating headline numbers.