Budget 2026: Rail Safety Spending Seen Crossing ₹1.3 Trillion After Recent Accidents

“There is no shortage of funds for Indian Railways, whether for safety, renewal of tracks, new rolling stock or station development,” Mint reported, citing Shubhranshu, a railroad professional and former chief of the Rail Wheel Plant at Bela, who also led the design and production team for the Vande Bharat Express. “Most safety gains come from proper upkeep of existing systems, training, accountability and top-down motivation. These do not require excessive spending. Mere investments do not automatically deliver safety,” he said.