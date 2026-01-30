Union Budget 2026: When and Where to Watch Sitharaman’s Speech Live

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget on Sunday, February 1
Budget preparations concluded with the Halwa ceremony on January 27, marking the start of official drafting
The Budget Session was held on January 28, starting with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on February 1, Sunday. This will be her ninth consecutive Budget speech and the first time in over a decade that the Budget is presented on a Sunday, making it a historic occasion for businesses, investors and citizens.
Preparations for the Budget began well in advance, which already concludes with the Halwa ceremony on January 27 at North Block. This traditional ritual marks the start of official drafting, ensuring that all proposals are finalised before submission.
The Budget Session was also held on January 28, beginning with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses of Parliament, setting the stage for detailed discussions on the economy.
On January 29, Sitharaman also presented the Economic Survey 2026, offering a clear snapshot of India’s economic health, performance trends and priorities for policymakers and businesses ahead of the Budget.
Where To Watch Budget Speech?
The Budget speech will start at 11 am on February 1 in Parliament. The event will be broadcast live across several channels.
Sansad TV will also show the speech in different languages. The state-run Doordarshan (DD) channels will also broadcast it live from Parliament.
People can also watch the speech online on the Union Budget website, the Finance Ministry’s social media pages, or through the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
Budget 2026: Jobs and Growth in Focus
The government is boosting sectors that can create jobs and drive growth. Manufacturing and defence will get more funding. Electronics and artificial intelligence (AI) projects are moving forward as well.
Railways, infrastructure, renewable energy and city development will see upgrades. Agriculture, healthcare, logistics and tourism are getting support too. The aim is to keep growth balanced across the country.
The first part of the Budget Session will end on February 13, and the second part will start on March 9. The session will finish on April 2, after which both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take a break.
The Budget will focus on boosting the economy, supporting important industries and encouraging technology, giving a clear plan for India’s financial priorities this year.