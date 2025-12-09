Budget 2026: A Look Back at India’s Fiscal Journey Through the Decades

The history of the Indian budget began on 7 April 1860, when James Wilson of the East India Company presented the first budget to the British Crown. After independence, India’s first Union Budget was presented on November 26, 1947 by Finance Minister R. K. Shanmugham Chetty. It came during the unrest of partition and covered only seven and a half months, before the next full-year budget started on 1 April 1948.