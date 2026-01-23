Budget 2026: Will Indian Stock Market Remain Open on February 1, Sunday ? Check Details Here

The Indian stock market will open Sunday, for Budget 2026, with normal trading hours
Investors can track updates live. Tax or policy changes may impact markets and traders can respond immediately
NSE and BSE will trade 9:15 am–3:30 pm, with all indices calculated as usual
The Indian stock market will remain open on February 1, 2026, Sunday for the Union Budget 2026 presentation. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said trading will run at normal hours, letting investors react right away to the finance minister’s announcements.
Markets are normally closed on Sundays, making this a rare event. The move shows how important the budget is, as it can influence businesses, investors, market trends. Traders will be closely watching every update.
Investors will be able to see all updates as they happen. Any changes to taxes, government spending, or policy may affect the market immediately. Keeping the markets open allows traders to respond right away.
Exchanges called this a “special trading day” and advised members to plan accordingly. Analysts said having the market open on Sunday ensures that investor reactions match the timing of announcements and that trading remains smooth throughout the day.
Budget Session
The Union Budget will be presented during Parliament’s Budget Session, which begins on January 28 and continues until April 2. The first phase will end on February 13, and the second phase will start on March 9 after a short break.
President Droupadi Murmu has approved the session. Lawmakers are expected to discuss taxes, government spending and other plans. These talks will explain the proposals and how they may affect businesses and citizens.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1. This will be her ninth consecutive annual presentation. Ahead of the session, she met finance ministers from states and union territories on January 10 to gather inputs and feedback.
The special Sunday trading session will let investors, companies, and analysts react right away to the budget announcements. Markets are expected to stay active all day as traders respond to the government’s new plans.