Centre May Revive Small Hydropower Scheme in Budget 2026 Amid Diversification of Renewables

According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report, hydropower provides critical grid stability and flexible power, especially in remote regions. According to another report published by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in 2024, India has about 21,133 MW of small-hydro potential, of which at least 5,000 MW has been developed, leaving around 75% of untapped capacity which is in Himalayan region such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and the north-eastern states, where rivers and steep gradients allow run-of-the river small-hydro projects.