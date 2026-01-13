AI Now Handles Over 40% of Software Development at Indian Tech Firms: What Jobs Are at Risk

Demand for AI Skills

According to the report, over 60% of the organisations have a “fully ready workforce” for this AI-led transformation. However, HR executives also think that AI will impact jobs across organisational levels. Junior-level roles are viewed as the most vulnerable, particularly those involving repetitive, routine, and standardised tasks, where AI systems already outperform humans and can be easily deployed as replacements. Reflecting these concerns, 35% of respondents believe junior employees are the most adversely impacted by AI, followed by 33% who point to mid-level roles, 20% who see risks for senior roles, and just 4% who feel leadership positions are significantly affected.