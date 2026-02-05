What the End of MAT Credit Means for India Inc’s Balance Sheets

That doesn’t mean the credits accumulated so far will go away. The carried-forward MAT credit will remain valid for 15 years from the year it first became available, after which it will lapse. Importantly, this set-off facility will be available only to domestic companies that move to the new regime. Companies that shift to the concessional tax regime from tax year 2026–27 onwards will be allowed to use their existing MAT credit accumulated up to 31 March 2026.