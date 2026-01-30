Eco Hotels & Resorts Signs Strategic Deal to Develop New Hotel in Ayodhya

Vinod Kumar Tripathi, Chairman of Eco Hotels & Resorts Limited, commented: "The Ayodhya property represents a key step in our strategy to expand into emerging hospitality markets driven by spiritual and cultural tourism. With visitor numbers in the region on a strong upward trajectory, there is significant demand for quality accommodation, and we are well-positioned to meet it." He added, "Forecasts suggest that approximately 10 million visitors are expected annually (in Ayodhya), highlighting the market potential".