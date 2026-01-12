AI, Gig Work, Rising Income Inequality Are Reshaping Youth Futures, Says WEF Report

Employment, the report argues, remains the central economic priority for this generation. Inclusive growth, it noted, begins with work that provides not only income but also stability and progression. Globally, youth unemployment exceeds 25% in parts of North Africa and Southern Europe. In East and South Asia, employment growth has increasingly taken the form of gig and platform-based work, offering flexibility but limited security. Reflecting this trend, Zomato Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal recently said that gig work such as food delivery is inherently temporary, with most workers exiting within a year.