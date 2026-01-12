HCLTech Bets on 'New Spending Pockets', Revises FY26 Guidance After Q3

“we added 2852 freshers during this quarter that takes the total fresher addition for this fiscal year today to 10,032 so which is almost two-thirds higher than what we had done in the same period last year so significant addition that's one of the call-outs that we made at the beginning of this fiscal that fresher addition this year will be significantly higher compared to last year,” said HCLTech’s Chief People Officer Ramachandran Sundararajan.