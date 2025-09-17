AI Pushes IT Services to Outcome-Based Deals as Clients Demand Results

While it is unclear how many deals are being done under outcome-based agreements, some IT firms have started reporting their GenAI deals. In its latest quarter (Q3, 2024–25), Accenture booked $1.5bn in new GenAI bookings. TCS management said during its Q1 earnings that it has about $1.5bn worth of AI and GenAI projects in the pipeline as of the quarter ended June 30. In the same period, Capgemini, a global consulting, technology and professional services company, reported that “GenAI and agentic AI” made up more than 6% of its bookings.