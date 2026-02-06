OpenAI Unveils Enterprise Platform 'Frontier' to Attract More Business Users

OpenAI has launched Frontier, an enterprise platform that lets companies deploy AI agents as digital co-workers capable of doing real business tasks beyond chat.
Frontier allows AI agents to use tools, run code, build memory and work across enterprise systems with built-in security, governance and flexible deployment options.
Early adopters of the platforma are HP, Oracle and Uber, while a large energy producer the AI agents helped improve operational efficiency, boosting output by up to 5%.
Tech major OpenAI has introduced Frontier, a new enterprise-focused platform that allows companies to create, deploy and manage AI agents designed to perform "real work" and not just chat.
According to OpenAI, Frontier is built to help organisations turn AI into reliable digital co-workers, agents that can reason over data, use tools, run code, work with files and complete complex, multi-step assignments across different business functions.
OpenAI describes Frontier as a "workplace operating system for AI", offering companies a structured way to onboard, supervise and scale AI agents much like human employees. These AI co-workers are given defined roles, access permissions, tools and context so they can operate safely and effectively within an organisation.
The development comes as the tech major is trying to win more business customers. Last year in November, the company said that 1 million business customers around the world are directly using OpenAI. It had also said that ChatGPT for Work has achieved rapid adoption, growing 40% in two months to over 7 million seats.
One of Frontier's key features is its open and dependable agent execution environment, which allows AI agents to perform tasks while following company-specific rules and workflows. As these agents work, they can also build long-term memory, turning past interactions and experiences into useful context that helps them improve performance over time.
The company said this memory-building ability allows AI agents to better understand how a business operates, reducing repetition and enabling more accurate decision-making as they continue working.
Frontier is designed to fit into existing enterprise systems without forcing companies to rebuild their processes. Once deployed, AI agents can run across local environments, enterprise cloud infrastructure, and OpenAI-hosted runtimes, offering flexibility for businesses with complex IT setups.
The tech major emphasised that Frontier is built for enterprise-grade security and governance, allowing organisations to control what AI agents can access, which tools they can use, and how their actions are monitored. This is aimed at making AI adoption safer and more practical for regulated industries and large organisations.
Several major companies have already begun using Frontier. OpenAI said HP, Intuit, Oracle, State Farm, Thermo Fisher and Uber are among the first adopters of the platform. In addition, dozens of existing customers, including BBVA, Cisco and T-Mobile, have already piloted Frontier to power some of their most complex and valuable AI-driven work.
The company also shared early examples of the impact AI agents are having in enterprise settings. According to the company, 75% of enterprise workers said AI helped them complete tasks they could not do before.
In manufacturing and production, AI agents reduced a production optimisation process from six weeks to just one day. A global investment firm used AI agents across its entire sales workflow, freeing up more than 90% additional time for sales teams to focus on customer relationships rather than administrative tasks.
At a large energy producer, unnamed by OpenAI, the AI agents reportedly helped improve operational efficiency, boosting output by up to 5%, a gain that OpenAI said translated into over $1 billion in additional revenue.
With Frontier, OpenAI is signalling a shift in how businesses can use artificial intelligence, from tools that assist humans to autonomous agents that actively participate in daily work.