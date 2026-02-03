Narayana Murthy's Message to India's Youth: Don't Settle for Being the World's Back Office

A

Certainly. In the early years, I was a ‘player-leader’. I was deeply involved in technical and operational details. My specialisation was system software. I built an IBM 1401 simulator for the DG MV/8000 machine that we imported for our export work. I was the first person in the world to design a driver for the 7-track magnetic tape units on DG MV/ 8000 that we had imported for our data-centre work.

I had to do these because I believed in leadership by example. This was also necessary to ensure that a culture of excellence and speed pervaded the entire company.

As we scaled, I had to learn to trust to delegate after verification, as President [Ronald] Reagan often talked about. I had to transition into the role of a 'chief mentor' and a 'chief values officer', focusing on mentoring the next generation of leaders and ensuring that the culture of 'Powered by Intellect, Driven by Values' remained intact even as we grew to several hundreds of thousands of employees.

I focused much more on good governance rather than on management as we became bigger and bigger because good governance is the foundation on which the longevity of a corporation rests.