Galaxy Watch 8 Review: Samsung Is Back In Form With Its Best Smartwatch In Years

The Most Comfortable Smartwatch

Before the Galaxy Watch 8, I was reviewing a smartwatch from a company called Amazfit. Amazfit produces some amazing smartwatches, and some of them are quite affordable and accessible to everyone. Even though I loved the Amazfit Active 2 Square, it wasn’t the most comfortable. The strap would, at times, eat into my skin, and that wasn’t a pleasant experience. The Galaxy Watch 8, on the other hand, doesn’t at all dig into my skin. It’s got the controversial squircle shape, but I’m all for it. It’s a “cushion” design, as the circular screen rests on a squircle aluminium chassis. Thanks to this new design language, the Watch 8 is now thinner, measuring 8.6mm in thickness and weighing just 30 grams for the 40mm variant. At times, you do really forget you’re wearing a smartwatch. The new Dynamic Lug band helps in this respect, as it allows the watch to sit flush on the wrist. This is crucial, especially for those who don’t like to wear a smartwatch to sleep.