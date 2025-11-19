Samsung FY25 Revenue Rises over 11% to ₹1.11 lakh Cr

Samsung India Electronics said it has clocked a double digit growth in its revenue from operations of over 11% to ₹1.11 lakh crore in the financial year ended March 2025.
According to a RoC (Registrar of Companies) filing, Samsung India Electronics had reported a revenue from operations of ₹99,541.6 crore on a consolidated basis in the preceding financial year ended March 2024.
In FY25, Samsung's revenue from operations crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark.
Its total consolidated income, including other income, had already exceeded this mark a year before. It was at ₹1,06,283 crore (1.06 lakh crore) in FY24.
An email sent to Samsung India Electronics seeking comments remained unanswered.
Samsung India Electronics gets its major contribution in the topline from the mobile phone business.
Part of the South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics operates in segments such as mobile phones, tablets, televisions, home appliances and computers in the Indian market.
It is the only company in the Appliance & Consumer Electronics Space which has a turnover above ₹1 lakh crore.
Its rival iPhone maker Apple India has reported a growth of 18% in its total revenue to ₹79,378 crore in FY25. Its another Korean competitor LG Electronics' total income in FY25 was at ₹24,630.63, up 14.25% year-on-year.