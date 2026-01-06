Govt Extends Deadline for X to Submit Report on Grok AI Content Concerns

Govt has extended X’s deadline till January 7, 5 PM to submit an action-taken report on steps to curb misuse of its AI bot Grok.
This follows a MeitY warning that X may have failed to meet legal due diligence norms under the IT Act, citing the spread of vulgar and unlawful content.
The government cautioned that non-compliance could lead to loss of X's legal protection under Section 79.
The Central government has given Elon Musk-owned social media platform X Coporation more time to explain the steps it has taken to stop the misuse of its AI bot, Grok AI.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has extended X’s deadline to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) till January 7, 5 PM, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The report is expected to outline what X has done to prevent the creation and spread of vulgar, obscene and unlawful content through Grok.
The extension comes days after MeitY wrote to X, accusing the platform of failing to follow its legal responsibilities under the Information Technology Act, 2000. In its letter, the ministry flagged concerns that Grok was being misused by some users to generate and share obscene images and videos, particularly targeting women in a degrading and sexually explicit manner.
MeitY warned X that allowing such content, including obscene, pornographic, indecent or paedophilic material, could attract serious legal consequences under multiple Indian laws. The ministry also cautioned that failure to act could lead to X losing its legal protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, which shields platforms from liability for user-generated content if they follow due diligence rules.
In the letter addressed to X’s Chief Compliance Officer for India, the government specifically pointed out that fake accounts were allegedly being created to misuse Grok for generating unlawful content. It asked the company to carry out a thorough review of Grok at the technical, procedural and governance levels to ensure the AI tool does not promote or enable such content in any form.
MeitY has also directed X to update its terms of service and policies, take action against violating accounts, and clearly explain the safeguards it has put in place.
Earlier, on January 4, X’s Global Government Affairs handle said the platform would take action against content that violates its policies, including suspending accounts and cooperating with local governments.
Elon Musk, CEO of X, has also said that users who create illegal content using Grok will face the same consequences as those who upload such material directly on the platform.