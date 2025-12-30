Helium AI: The Slack-Like AI to Redefine Your Business Workflow

Think of Helium AI as an AI-Slack for businesses. It's an enterprise-grade execution platform for go-to-market teams or startups that need help getting the ball rolling. You may be overwhelmed by the number of niche AI tools for your workflow. One platform for analytics, another for documents, a third for presentations, and a fourth for short video-form content. Helium AI goes above and beyond these platforms by consolidating their capabilities into a single, powerful, intuitive platform. It goes beyond what Gemini and ChatGPT can do. Since it consolidates everything (all the AI agents) on a single platform, it’s easier to make decisions, automate routine tasks, and be even more productive as a team. It works across departments such as finance, IT operations, customer support, and more.