Helium AI: The Slack-Like AI to Redefine Your Business Workflow

Helium AI positions itself as a Slack-like, enterprise-grade AI execution layer that consolidates analytics, documents, presentations into a single workspace pasted.
The latest release introduces AIM, Helix, and Prism/Mantis to enable context-aware intelligence, task decomposition, and brand-aligned creative outputs.
Built to integrate with 200+ enterprise systems, Helium AI aims to streamline workflows, automate research and execution, and improve decision-making.
There’s a new type of artificial intelligence platform in town. As things stand today, most AI features are focused on consumers rather than on businesses themselves. From Circle To Search to Magic Editor, and from ChatGPT to Claude, everything is being thrown at the individual consumer, ready to pay money for the ‘pro’ versions and fill the coffers of the overlords behind these platforms.
Fret not, there is now “One tool for every task”. Helium AI (https://he2.ai/) has come to save the day. Say hello to Aniket Tapre, Founder and CEO of Neural Arc, at the helm of Helium AI, “a next-generation platform designed to simplify and unify the way businesses and professionals use artificial intelligence”.
Think of Helium AI as an AI-Slack for businesses. It's an enterprise-grade execution platform for go-to-market teams or startups that need help getting the ball rolling. You may be overwhelmed by the number of niche AI tools for your workflow. One platform for analytics, another for documents, a third for presentations, and a fourth for short video-form content. Helium AI goes above and beyond these platforms by consolidating their capabilities into a single, powerful, intuitive platform. It goes beyond what Gemini and ChatGPT can do. Since it consolidates everything (all the AI agents) on a single platform, it’s easier to make decisions, automate routine tasks, and be even more productive as a team. It works across departments such as finance, IT operations, customer support, and more.
There was a big gap in this artificial intelligence-first world. There was a significant need for an “enterprise-ready AI partner that could merge strategy, execution, and automation”. Helium is working with and integrating more than 200 enterprise systems.
Just over the past couple of days, Helium 2.0 has been unveiled to paying customers on the platform.
“Helium 2.0 marks a major evolution of the Helium AI platform, positioning it as a unified intelligence layer for modern businesses. At its core is AIM (Adaptive Intelligence Memory), which continuously captures context, learns from data, and delivers highly relevant, consistent outputs over time,” Tapre says.
Diving deeper into the launch, Tapre says that, “this release also introduces Helix, the multi-agent orchestrator that decomposes complex prompts into optimised micro tasks, and Prism, a powerful creative hub that understands brand context to generate high-quality visuals for social media, marketing assets, and compelling presentations. Together, these capabilities transform Helium from a productivity tool into an intelligent operating system, with upcoming releases focused on deeper integrations, enhanced performance, and expanded enterprise and consumer use cases.”
Helix is the behind-the-scenes orchestration engine for Helium, while Mantis and Prism are the customer-facing capabilities built on top of it. The difference is that Mantis focuses on AI-driven presentation intelligence while Prism enables brand-aware creative and visual generation for the company’s marketing and communication needs.
How Helium AI works
Upload your data assets to Helium AI, and with just a simple command, businesses can access dashboards, reports, presentations and more. What Helium does best is to take all the knowledge from the team members and “transforms it into clear strategies, dashboards, and ready-to-use insights”.
Helium AI is built on Neural Arc’s proprietary Adaptive Intelligence Model (AIM). Helium will constantly learn, validate and contextualise data from the organisation’s knowledge base. The more you feed into it, the more it’ll be able to pick up.
Helium AI will serve as the central point for all things business, from orchestrating workflows to automating research. Helium AI is a constantly evolving parent tool that will drive a business’s performance, productivity and help maintain cost efficiency.
With just one command, your business can be up and running. All you’ve got to do is let Helium AI do the magic. Imagine you want to set up a gaming arcade in West Delhi. Just put in the following command,
“I want to start a new business. It’s a gaming arcade in West Delhi, India. Kindly do the following:
1. Suggest a good name. It’s targeted at youth (under 30 years old) in a high-end locality.
2. Build a list of games and activities we could provide to our guests and the venue.
3. Create a menu card with pricing for the restaurant area that will adjoin the gaming arcade.”
It’s just that simple. It’ll decipher your prompts and give you valuable suggestions within minutes. Furthermore, it can even create a pitch deck, provided you’ve fed it some data and context beforehand about your company and vision. My favourite feature of Helium AI (and yes, I had a quick look around) was that it could build me a professional, fully coded website in minutes.
Once you’ve fed the prompt, it’ll give you some suggestions and feedback on the left-hand side. On the right-hand side, you'll see an overview of where you’re at. From “business research and planning” to “menu development” and from “website creation” to final deliverables,” it’s all there. Of course, it all depends on what kind of prompt you enter.
Helium AI will create files and store them for easy access. If you’re a coder, then you can even check out the code behind the files. All these files can be shared across users who have access to the Helium AI workspace. Since it’s built like Slack, one person can be the admin/owner, and the rest of the people can be under that person.
Just in the past week or two, Helium AI has onboarded over 3,700 active users. Helium AI is priced at $89.90/year for its Helium Edge plan and $149.90/year for its more advanced Helio Quantum plan. As with all AI agents, Helium AI operates on a credits basis (allowing for more prompts). Ten thousand credits, valid for three months, will set you/your company back another $24.9.
