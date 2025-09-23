Sony ULT Field 5 Review: A Mighty Bass-Forward Bluetooth Speaker Showpiece

If you like your music to be punchier, then you’d be happy to know that there are not one, but two distinct ULT modes that you can toggle using the button on the speaker. It’s very clearly labelled. There’s ULT1, for the deeper, lower-frequency bass. ULT2 is for an overall punchier sound. For the latter, I fired up (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction by the Rolling Stones and Metallica’s Enter Sandman, and both sounded punchier and tighter, and it truly felt like you were in the midst of a concert. For the former, I just switched to jazz to accentuate some of the instruments, and again, for the most part, it did benefit the songs.