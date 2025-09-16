Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Review: This Foldable has Levelled Up, and How

What has the Galaxy Z Fold 7 gotten right this time around?

1. Durability: When you’re buying a smartphone that is almost Rs 2,00,000, you’d like to use it for at least a few years without many issues. While previous generations of the Galaxy Z Fold were fragile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has doubled down on its durability. Sure, it’s slimmed down (more on that later), but the FlexHinge has gotten a considerable upgrade. Despite the sharp corners, the FlexHinge has been rounded off, making it more comfortable to hold. The frame uses Advanced Armour Aluminium, the back panel has Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the cover screen has Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. That combination makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 one of the most durable foldables in the market today. Thanks to the new FlexHinge, the smartphone can be opened and positioned in many different ways. The hinge is so sturdy that neither I nor anyone I have handed the phone over to can unfold it with just one hand. The only thing that hasn’t gotten an improvement is the IP rating. It’s still stuck on IP48.