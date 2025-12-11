Oppo Find X9 Pro Review: This Is Undoubtedly The Best Android Flagship For 2025

Best Android flagship of 2025: The Oppo Find X9 Pro delivers exceptional cameras, long battery life, and top-tier performance thanks to the Dimensity 9500 chipset.
Unmatched photography: A 50MP main camera, 200MP telephoto, and Hasselblad tuning produce industry-leading photos across lighting conditions.
True two-day battery: A massive 7,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging makes this the most reliable flagship for all-day use.
It was about three months ago, when I was recommending the Vivo X200 Pro to a friend, that I remarked, “Just wait a few months, I have a feeling Oppo will be the one to beat in the camera department, especially when all the year-end awards come out”. Yes, it wasn’t love at first sight, and the Find X9 Pro from Oppo took time to grow on me, but I’m glad I’ve been patient. The cameras may have wowed me at first, but once the design and day-to-day usage grew on me, I knew this had to be an instant recommendation to anyone and everyone who diligently reads my reviews.
The Oppo Find X9 Pro is the best Android flagship for 2025. Period. I could end the review there, but I shall dive in deeper to tell you why I think so.
What is the Find X9 Pro
While Oppo has taken the fight to Vivo, MediaTek has given Snapdragon quite the wake-up call. The Find X9 Pro is outfitted with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The most significant upgrade on the Find X9 Pro is the battery. Last year, the Find X8 Pro had a modest 5,910mAh cell, but the Find X9 Pro goes big with a 7,500mAh battery! It’s supported by 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The display is a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen (2,772x1,272 resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate.
With a flagship processor, insanely good battery life (a touch below the OnePlus 15) and the best camera system in any smartphone released in India, the Find X9 Pro has everything you’d want from a top-end flagship smartphone. If you’re a photographer, the photography kit with the Hasselblad zoom lens attachment will make photography just that much more fun!
Speaking of the camera, there is a 50MP main camera, a new 200MP telephoto camera (with 3x optical zoom), and a 50MP ultrawide lens. Up front is a 50MP selfie shooter (in a hole-punch).
In India, the Find X9 Pro comes in a single 16GB + 512GB variant and is priced at Rs 1,09,999. It comes in two colourways - Titanium Charcoal and Silk White - and is available across a wide variety of online and offline stores. The Hasselblad Teleconverter is priced at Rs 29,999.
What I Love About The Find X9 Pro
As they say, come for the cameras (which are undoubtedly the best in the business, and knock the socks off the likes of the iPhone 17 Pro) and stay for the battery (which will surprise you like no other).
The OnePlus 15 may have come in earlier and tried to deliver an early knockout blow, but despite an almost Rs 40,000 price difference, the Find X9 Pro has enough to one-up almost every other Android flagship for 2025.
First and foremost, it's longevity that the Find X9 Pro has going for it. It ticks off all the boxes for what you’d want in a flagship smartphone. A powerful processor, flagship-grade cameras, extremely good battery life, excellent build quality, and software updates to give you peace of mind for at least two to three years.
Secondly, it’s the design that grows on you, slowly, yet surely. It’s a flat slab, with flat sides, and a dull personality. It doesn’t win you over at first glance like the Vivo X300 does, and yes, it’s almost a carbon copy of the OnePlus 15. The two smartphones have the same 6.78-inch LTPO display, with the Find X9 Pro maxing out at a 120Hz refresh rate. They’ve both got a 1800-nit display and IP68 and IP69 dust- and water-resistance ratings. All the placements of buttons, speakers, microphones, and the SIM card slot are identical. The Find X9 Pro does have a Quick Button (similar to the iPhone’s Camera Control) to launch the camera and adjust the zoom.
One other similarity is that both smartphones have chosen not to integrate MagSafe (magnets) into the smartphone itself, leaving the job to the cases.
At 8.25mm thick and 224g, the weight has slightly increased from its predecessor, but it is something you hardly feel. The matte aluminium frame and matte glass on the rear feel out-and-out premium. The Find X9 Pro gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the back. The smartphone is far from slippery and actually feels good to hold in the hand. As I already said, the design won’t immediately impress you, but it’ll grow on you. Yes, there are smartphones with far better designs out there, but I wouldn’t negate the Find X9 Pro’s design. I just hope Oppo goes all-out with a brand new design next year. Or maybe, if the Find X9 Ultra comes to India, then that’ll be the smartphone with the dazzling display.
Adding to the design is that gorgeous display. With thinner bezels, the screen real estate feels bigger than before. Even with more screen real estate, Oppo has managed to maintain top-notch quality. It’s bright, vibrant, and the text is crisp. It’s easy on the eyes and, with good image tuning, is a cut above most other smartphones out there.
The icing on the cake (before I get into what pleasantly surprised me) is those cameras. Yes, they beat the pants off of the iPhone 17 Pro, which was released just a few months prior. The secret sauce is the Hasselblad tuning that gives it a distinct advantage in the market.
Each photo tells a different story. Each photo sings a different song. Each photo is a poem in its own right. Yes, you get the point. There’s that sublime balance of colour separation and the liveliness of realistic-looking photos. Couple that with good dynamic range, great details, and shadows kept in check, and there’s a joy in every photo that’s been clicked. Gone are the days of oversaturation, oversmoothing and that “beautification” stuff that’s been thrown at us by default.
Even in low-light photos, the Find X9 Pro lets in a lot of light, and photos come out with little noise and almost no distortion. At nighttime, there’s the thrill of the black and the humane photos. They look just like what you see with your eyes, and that’s the best compliment a camera can get.
It’s also delightful to take portraits. With a 3x lens with a larger aperture, the depth of field looks realistic with insanely good edge detection. Subject separation is at par with the best in the business, and it doesn’t matter with what focal length you’re shooting. Portraits will come out crisp, vibrant, and with a great amount of detail. Even if you go to 6x, the image will still be good.
Daylight selfies are a huge upgrade over the Find X8 Pro, with more light let in, more details retained, and no over-smoothening. Group selfies also came out well thanks to the autofocus. Low-light selfies were just about alright.
Video performance on the Find X9 Pro has majorly improved, but it’s still a step behind the iPhone 17 Pro. There is support for 4K120 on both main and telephoto lenses, and in Pro Video Mode, you can enable LOG recording. Videographers can now colour grade footage with much more flexibility than before.
Now on to what surprised me: battery. Yes, one of the most exciting details on the spec sheet when I first came across it was the 7,500mAh battery. Barring the OnePlus 15, this is the smartphone I would buy purely for its longevity. It’s bloody hard to kill the Find X9 Pro, and I don’t say that lightly.
Across my use of taking dozens of photos, some gaming, long YouTube sessions, messaging, doomscrolling, and more, I consistently got over 10-11 hours of screen-on-time (SoT). This is the true two-day smartphone. I wasn’t expecting it when I first unboxed the smartphone, but it did outperform, and I’m a happy camper.
When you do need to charge the Find X9 Pro, then the 80W SUPERVOOC charger will top it up in less than an hour. Going from 0-50 percent will take just 20 minutes. There’s also 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging and 55W PPS support.
What I Didn’t Like
Like I say with all devices I review, nothing is perfect. That stands for the Find X9 Pro as well. While I do like what ColorOS 16 (based on Android 16) has done, I’m not too thrilled about the bloatware included in the OS. Some apps are pre-installed, there is a separate App Market and Hot Games section, and some other minor inclusions that shouldn’t be there.
While I’ve called the cameras one of the best in an Android flagship, one key feature is missing. That is 8K video recording. At this price point, most competitors offer it, so I wonder why Oppo made this omission.
While Google led the way with the Pixel 10 Series, I’m surprised other manufacturers have simply ignored it. Yes, the Find X9 Pro doesn’t come with those fancy magnets (ala MagSafe), and you’ve got to slap on a case to utilise a wireless power bank. Yes, the teleconverter lens does come with a magnetic ring in the case, but that’s a fix I didn’t want to have.
Then there is the price. Oppo has now tipped its flagship over and breached the Rs 1,00,000 mark. Component prices have increased year-over-year, but I still feel like Oppo could have pushed the smartphone’s pricing a little more aggressively. Even that teleconverter lens seems a little overpriced, as Vivo’s alternative is far cheaper.
Verdict: Best Android flagship for 2025?
A resounding yes. The Find X9 Pro is the most complete flagship smartphone experience for 2025. The display is absolutely top-notch, the performance (thank you, MediaTek, for finally delivering) is excellent, and the battery life will surprise you in the best way possible.
But forget all of that. It’s the camera system that should be the number one reason you buy this smartphone. Up top is the new LYT-828 main sensor and the 200MP HP5 telephoto lens. With some of the photos, this camera can easily make your jaw drop.
If you want a no-compromise flagship experience, then the Find X9 Pro should be at the absolute top of your list.
Oppo may not have the best software out there, and the AI features (which I didn’t get to talk about) need more finessing, and the design may be dull at first, but those are just a few negatives one can count against this smartphone.
Yes, the pricing gap with the OnePlus 15 is significant, and there are other solid options like the Google Pixel 10 Pro, the Vivo X300 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro, but none come close to the overall package of the Find X9 Pro.