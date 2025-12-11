Oppo Find X9 Pro Review: This Is Undoubtedly The Best Android Flagship For 2025

At 8.25mm thick and 224g, the weight has slightly increased from its predecessor, but it is something you hardly feel. The matte aluminium frame and matte glass on the rear feel out-and-out premium. The Find X9 Pro gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the back. The smartphone is far from slippery and actually feels good to hold in the hand. As I already said, the design won’t immediately impress you, but it’ll grow on you. Yes, there are smartphones with far better designs out there, but I wouldn’t negate the Find X9 Pro’s design. I just hope Oppo goes all-out with a brand new design next year. Or maybe, if the Find X9 Ultra comes to India, then that’ll be the smartphone with the dazzling display.