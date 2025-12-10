SanDisk Creator Phone SSD Review: A Handy Companion for all the Mobile Creators out there

The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD solves the storage issue for mobile videographers
It provides fast storage (up to 1000 Mbps read) with MagSafe compatibility for convenient, on-the-go recording directly to the drive
The device is durable (IP65 rated), features a rubberized shell with three-meter drop protection, and weighs only 54g
If you’re a mobile-first videographer, then there is one critical pain point that hasn’t been solved in years. Yes, the iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max is the pinnacle of smartphone videography, but not every creator can afford the 1TB variant. The iPhone 17 Pro is the most significant upgrade in years, and is content creators' best friend. Once you have an iPhone, if you can’t afford the 1TB version, you’ll run out of storage quite soon.
There’s a solution here that costs just Rs 10,999, is lightweight, MagSafe compatible, and can become your best friend. Yes, Sandisk has done it again. The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is a device for those who need on-the-go storage for the multitude of videos they shoot daily. Storage is one thing. But fast storage? That’s not mainstream. SanDisk combines fast storage (1TB or 2TB) with MagSafe compatibility, making the device very easy and convenient to use.
I mention MagSafe and iPhones, but thanks to exFAT formatting, the drive works across Windows, Android, macOS and iOS devices.
The 1TB variant is currently retailing at Rs 15,999 on Amazon and Flipkart. The 2TB version comes in at a whopping Rs 23,999.
Other reviews and media outlets report a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 1TB variant. At that price, it is a steal. Unfortunately, I tried looking and wasted forty-five minutes, but couldn’t find it retailing at that price at any store. I even tried looking offline. Alas, it was too good to be true.
It’s Just That Simple To Use
Attach the Creatir Phone SSD (as I’ll refer to it henceforth) magnetically to your smartphone (there is a ring you can insert into a case to improve grip), plug it in, and start recording directly to the SSD. You can even edit on the go, and then transfer quickly to a Mac or PC.
The included USB-C cable is sturdy and convenient, and it can also be used to charge other devices. It may not be rugged, but despite dropping it a few times, I’ve had no issues. It’s IP65 rated, so a quick rain shower will not affect it.
The device weighs 54g and measures 11mm thick. It can easily slip into your pockets without creating any extra bulge. The weight that it adds to the iPhone is entirely manageable, and for the most part, you don’t even feel it.
It’s got a straightforward, yet understated design. It’s curved, with rubberised edges, and is scratch-proof. The durable silicone shell is tested for up to a three-meter drop protection. There’s a lanyard hoop also, and you can carry it around your neck, if that’s your thing.
It comes with USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2 support), with impressive read and write performance. The only downside is that the cable is too short. You feel the pinch when it is connected to your laptop, and the SSD sits at an awkward angle.
Other than that, I don’t have any complaints about the product's design or durability. There’s also the Sandisk Memory Zone app for browsing files, monitoring storage and ejecting the device safely. You don’t need the app, but it is a handy addition. The SSD appears in the Files app and behaves like any other external drive.
Does It Perform Well?
The short answer is yes, and the long answer is yes. It performs just as intended. It claims to achieve a sequential read performance of up to 1000 Mbps and a write performance of up to 950 Mbps. I didn’t find it sluggish at all.
Even when using an iPhone to shoot ProRes video, the transfer was nearly flawless. Barely a second or two of stutter, and voila, your video is transferred. You will not be disappointed even if you’re looking at the footage directly from the drive for a quick overview. Changing the cable might affect read and write speeds, but with the included cable, I couldn’t be happier.
Furthermore, the MagSafe magnetic connection is stable, even as I shake the iPhone furiously.
Lastly, even after a two-hour session of continuous video shooting, I didn’t feel the device get warm at all. There were no overheating warnings, and all my files were intact.
It tried a 4K 60 ProRes recording, and it did so without dropping frames. Colour me impressed.
Verdict: Is this device worth it?
Yes, in this day and age of camera-centric smartphones, the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is an economical option for adding storage rather than buying a larger storage variant of the smartphone. It works on both iOS and Android, and can be your next best friend.
The performance is supreme, the workflow is smooth, and the price is reasonable. It’s an altogether superb package with minimal downside.
I would have liked a braided cable to be included, and maybe a more secure device for all the vital footage I’d want to store. Still, if you're going to shoot high-res content without relying on cloud storage, the Creator Phone SSD is an easy recommendation.
Buy a good camera smartphone first, like the Vivo X300 Pro or the Oppo Find X9 Pro, then get the Creator Phone SSD, and you’re good to go.
I think the 1TB variant, at Rs 15,499, is more than enough for most people’s needs. The 2TB version seems overpriced at Rs 23,999, and overall, not worth it.