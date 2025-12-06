Vivo X300 Review: This Compact Camera-Centric Flagship Is Love At First Sight

With Origin OS 6, Vivo is pushing the boundaries. This new OS replaces the much-hated Funtouch OS. Sure, it may look a lot and be heavily inspired by Apple’s iOS, but it does a good job of being efficient and intuitive. It’s prettier (again, thanks to Apple), more responsive, and very much customisable (unlike iOS). What’s the USP of Origin OS 6, you may ask? Multitasking. Yes, you can open apps at lightning speed, and even before one opens, you can open a second. Crazy right? But that’s the hallmark of this OS.