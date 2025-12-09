Virat Kohli Sells One8 to Agilitas, Invests ₹40 Cr in Sportswear Start-Up & Signs Exclusive Endorsement Deal

Agilitas, founded in 2023 by former Puma India managing director Abhishek Ganguly and partners, combines large-scale contract manufacturing with consumer-brand ambitions. The firm owns Mochiko Shoes, a major footwear manufacturer that produces for global labels such as Adidas, Puma, Skechers and others, and holds licensing rights to Italian brand Lotto in India. Agilitas positions itself to control design, manufacturing and distribution, an integrated model that the company says will help scale One8 quickly.