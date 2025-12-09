Virat Kohli Sells One8 to Agilitas, Invests ₹40 Cr in Sportswear Start-Up & Signs Exclusive Endorsement Deal

Virat Kohli sold his One8 lifestyle brand to sportswear start-up Agilitas and invested an additional ₹40 crore
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has sold his lifestyle brand One8 to sportswear start-up Agilitas and will invest an additional ₹40 crore in the Bengaluru-based company, the parties said, marking a major shift in the athlete’s commercial strategy.
Under the agreement Kohli has signed an exclusive deal with Agilitas that bars him from endorsing other sports brands. Media reports say his stake will be in the “mid single digits,” while company filings show a 1.94% holding via compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS).
Virat Kohli’s Investment
Kohli’s investment follows the expiration of his long-running contract with Puma. Earlier this year, Kohli reportedly declined an option to renew a lucrative Puma deal and instead opted to partner with Agilitas, betting on upside from equity participation and a closer operational role.
Agilitas executives have indicated the partnership could include a new brand launch and a physical retail presence for One8.
The deal also strengthens Agilitas’s consumer-facing portfolio as it builds out its own labels and pursues licensing and sponsorship opportunities. Ganguly has said the company is in talks with events and athletes to boost One8’s visibility, though he declined to disclose precise commercial deals while negotiations remain at various stages.
Deal Details
The transaction, which had been negotiated for months, will see One8 operate as an independent premium sports brand under Agilitas’s umbrella. Kohli announced the move on social media, calling it “the beginning of an exciting new chapter” and saying he was “taking One8 home to Agilitas.”
Agilitas CEO Abhishek Ganguly said the company is finalising distribution partnerships in markets including the UK, South Africa and the US and is eyeing broader global expansion for the brand.
Agilitas, founded in 2023 by former Puma India managing director Abhishek Ganguly and partners, combines large-scale contract manufacturing with consumer-brand ambitions. The firm owns Mochiko Shoes, a major footwear manufacturer that produces for global labels such as Adidas, Puma, Skechers and others, and holds licensing rights to Italian brand Lotto in India. Agilitas positions itself to control design, manufacturing and distribution, an integrated model that the company says will help scale One8 quickly.