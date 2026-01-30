Bhavish Aggarwal Led Ola Electric to Lay Off 5% of Its Workforce

Ola Electric is cutting 5% of its workforce to prioritise automation
Company said it is doubling down on speed and discipline
Ola Electric said same-day resolution is now achieved for over 80% of service requests
EV two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric is set to lay off about 5% of its workforce as part of an operational overhaul focused on automation and efficiency. The company said on Friday that it is doubling down on speed and discipline by increasing automation across its front-end operations.
“As part of this ongoing structural transformation, approximately 5% of the workforce will be impacted,” Ola Electric said in a statement.
The company added that it remains focused on its business turnaround, building on early gains delivered through its Hyperservice initiative and a service-led execution reset. Ola Electric said same-day resolution is now being achieved for over 80% of service requests across the country.
According to Tracxn data, Ola Electric had around 3,300 employees as of August 2025. Based on this headcount, the planned workforce reduction is expected to affect roughly 160 employees.
Ola Electric New CFO
The update comes just days after Ola Electric appointed Deepak Rastogi as its new chief financial officer (CFO).
Rastogi has replaced Harish Abichandani, who stepped down from the CFO role in an unexpected move. Abichandani formally submitted his resignation on January 19, citing personal reasons for his decision to leave the company.
SoftBank’s Stake Cut in Ola Electric
Japanese investor SoftBank has also recently reduced its stake in Ola Electric Mobility by 2.15 percentage points, selling 9.46 crore shares through open-market transactions between September 3, 2025 and January 5, 2026. The sale, executed via SoftBank’s SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC vehicle, lowered its shareholding to 13.53% from 15.68%.
This marks SoftBank’s second major stake reduction in six months, following an earlier sell-down of about 2.15% between July and September 2025.
The exits come at a time when Ola Electric is grappling with mounting operational and market challenges. The company reported a 43% year-on-year decline in revenue to around ₹690 crore in Q2 FY26, while net losses narrowed to ₹418 crore from ₹495 crore a year earlier. Its market share in the electric two-wheeler segment also fell sharply to 16.1% in 2025 from 36.7% the previous year.