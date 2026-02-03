Zerodha Down? Kite Glitch Hits Traders as Market Rallies After India-US Trade Deal

Zerodha's Kite platform glitched, leaving thousands of traders unable to execute trades
India-US trade deal triggered a massive 5% market rally, overwhelming brokerage servers
US tariffs on Indian goods were slashed from 50% to 18% following a call between Trump and Modi
Online brokerage firm Zerodha’s trading platform Kite reportedly faced an outage on Tuesday, with several users flagging glitches on social media platform X. Traders complained of forced logouts, login failures, incorrect portfolio data and delayed price updates, disrupting trading activity during market hours.
The disruption came on a high-volume trading day as markets rallied after India and the United States announced the conclusion of a long-awaited trade deal. Users said the glitches prevented them from entering or exiting positions at critical moments, amplifying frustration amid heightened volatility.
Outage tracking platform Downdetector showed 339 user reports in the last 24 hours till 12:30 pm on Tuesday. Of these, 36% were related to mobile brokerage issues, 35% to website access problems and 29% to trading-related complaints.
User Complaints
Several users publicly called out Zerodha on X. Chartered accountant Paras Kenia said his chart settings had changed unexpectedly, positions were not reflecting correctly due to price update delays, and he was unable to execute trades. “I have noticed on all such big events or occasions this happens,” he wrote. Another user posted a video of the app interface, asking who would compensate traders for losses caused by the glitch.
In another instance, a trader said he was forcibly logged out in the middle of a Nifty 24,900 CE trade and could not log back in to book profits of over ₹15,000. He described the experience as deeply frustrating and demanded compensation for losses caused by platform instability.
Zerodha responded to several complaints on X, stating that it was “looking into this” and that its team would get back to users with an update.
Market Push Amid India-US Trade Deal
The outage coincided with a sharp market rally triggered by a surprise announcement from Trump late Monday. He announced Washington had reached a trade deal with New Delhi, cutting tariffs on Indian imports from 50% to 18% following a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The news pushed the Nifty up 2.88% to 25,811, while the Sensex surged over 2,700 points by mid-morning.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump also claimed India had agreed to stop buying Russian oil and instead source crude from the US and Venezuela.
The announcement followed the imposition of steep tariffs by Washington in August, including a punitive 25% levy linked to India’s energy imports from Russia, which the US and its European allies have repeatedly criticised amid the ongoing Ukraine war.