Deeptech Start-Up AquaAirX Raises ₹12.5Cr in Round Led by Zerodha’s Investment Arm Rainmatter

Jitendra Kumar Purnmal Saini, Co-founder & CTO, AquaAirX: "Today’s maritime operations are constrained by siloed platforms that operate either in the air or underwater, creating gaps in intelligence, response time, and operational continuity. Our vision is to eliminate this fragmentation by building autonomous systems that can seamlessly transition across domains while remaining reliable, covert, and mission-ready. This funding allows us to tackle some of the hardest engineering problems in autonomy, controls, and systems integration, and to mature our technology into platforms that can operate in real-world, defence-grade environments.