Tesla Taps Spinny as Preferred Exchange Partner to Solve India’s ICE-to-EV Friction

Exchange benefits of ₹3 lakh from Tesla and up to ₹25K from Spinny for customers

Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Tesla Taps Spinny as Preferred Exchange Partner
Summary of this article

  • Tesla and Spinny partnered to simplify the ICE-to-EV transition for Indian car buyers

  • A ₹3 lakh exchange incentive is available under Tesla's "Switch and Save" programme

  • Effective monthly ownership costs drop to ₹29,000, including fuel and maintenance savings

India’s full-stack used-car marketplace Spinny on Wednesday announced a partnership with Tesla to simplify the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles for Indian consumers.

As a preferred exchange partner for Tesla, Spinny will integrate its car-selling platform with Tesla ownership, enabling a seamless upgrade journey from ICE vehicles to electric cars. Indian customers can now access Tesla purchases through Spinny’s single, integrated digital platform under Tesla’s ‘Switch and Save’ programme, which is aimed at making EV adoption easier and more affordable.

Switch and Save Initiative

Under the initiative, customers switching to Tesla can avail of a ₹3 lakh exchange incentive through Tesla’s Switch and Save programme, EMIs starting at ₹49,000 with a ₹6 lakh down payment, and a Spinny-exclusive exchange bonus of up to ₹25,000 upon delivery.

With Tesla’s lower operating and maintenance costs, customers can save up to ₹20,000 per month, making the transition to electric mobility more cost-effective. The Model Y also comes with a complimentary wall connector, allowing home charging at an estimated cost of as low as ₹1 per km.

According to the companies, the combination of Tesla’s ₹3 lakh exchange bonus on the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive, a ₹6 lakh down payment, EMIs starting from ₹49,000, and Spinny’s ₹25,000 exclusive benefit can bring the effective cost of ownership down to around ₹29,000 per month when fuel and maintenance savings are factored in.

Customers can sell their existing vehicles through the Spinny app, at a Spinny Hub, or at a Tesla Centre, and place a Tesla order through a single, end-to-end digital flow.

Founder's Statement

Niraj Singh, founder and CEO of Spinny, said the partnership is focused on making the shift to electric mobility simple and rewarding for Indian consumers. He added that by enabling customers to sell their cars on Spinny and transition seamlessly to Tesla ownership, the collaboration delivers a true end-to-end upgrade experience. Singh said Tesla sets the benchmark for electric driving, while Spinny’s technology-led platform removes friction from the exchange and purchase process.

Spinny’s selection as a partner reflects its consumer-first approach and its ability to manage car valuation, documentation and ownership transfer seamlessly. The companies said the collaboration aims to build greater confidence among consumers considering a move to electric vehicles.

According to SIAM data, India’s electric passenger vehicle segment is growing at over 40% year-on-year but still accounts for less than 3% of total passenger vehicle sales, indicating significant headroom for future adoption.

Published At:
