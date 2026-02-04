Tesla Taps Spinny as Preferred Exchange Partner to Solve India’s ICE-to-EV Friction

Founder's Statement

Niraj Singh, founder and CEO of Spinny, said the partnership is focused on making the shift to electric mobility simple and rewarding for Indian consumers. He added that by enabling customers to sell their cars on Spinny and transition seamlessly to Tesla ownership, the collaboration delivers a true end-to-end upgrade experience. Singh said Tesla sets the benchmark for electric driving, while Spinny’s technology-led platform removes friction from the exchange and purchase process.