Virat Kohli Shines in Sydney after India’s ODI Triumph: Here’s a Look at Kohli’s Net Worth

Kohli, alongside Rohit, bids emotional farewell after India’s 9-wicket win in Sydney.
Net worth crosses ₹1,250 crore, powered by IPL, endorsements, and businesses.
Retains crown as India’s top celebrity brand at $231.1 million in 2024.
Earns up to ₹10 crore per brand deal and ₹8.9 crore per Instagram post.
Former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid an emotional goodbye to the Australian crowd on Saturday after playing the India vs Australia 3rd ODI, the iconic duo added 168 runs for the second wicket to help India secure a comprehensive 9-wicket victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
One of India’s most celebrated cricketers, Kohli has made his mark not only on the cricket pitch but also beyond sports. Recent reports also confirmed that he has managed to retain the top position as the country’s most valued celebrity brand at $231.1 million in 2024.
Outlook Business takes a look at Kohli’s net worth:
As of 2025, Kohli’s estimated net worth exceeds Rs 1,250 crore, driven by endorsements, business ventures as well as his cricketing salary, Times Now reported.
Fuelled mainly by IPL contracts, match fees and rising business ventures, the cricketer’s wealth has witnessed significant growth from 2024. Ranging from his Grade A+ BCCI contract to his restaurant chain and apparel brand, Kohli has diversified beyond the cricket field.
Kohli’s BCCI annual salary stands at Rs 7 crore as a part of BCCI’s Grade A+ category. Further, as a part of his IPL contract, where he plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru- he charges Rs 21 crore per season, according to a Times of India report.
Over the years, Kohli has earned more than Rs 200 crore just through IPL contacts, thereby making him one of the league’s highest-earning players.
As a part of his brand endorsements, it has been reported that Kohli has several brands including Puma, MRF, Tissot and Manyavar under his portfolio. His endorsement income stands at Rs 7.5-10 crore per deal followed by his social media earnings, which stand at Rs 8.9 crore per Instagram post and Rs 2.5 crore per X (formerly known as Twitter) post.
In addition to that, the actor draws a lot of money from his business ventures which include apparel brand, restaurant chain and startup investments. Notably, his assets include luxury properties in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and London.