Haircare Brand &Done Raises $3Mn in Series A Led by RTP Global to Scale Salon Network

&Done raised $3mn in Series A funding led by RTP Global
Brand targets the "skinification of hair" trend with biotech-powered formulas
Fresh capital will expand its presence to a wider retail and D2C network
&Done, a professional haircare brand designed for Indian hair types and climate conditions, has raised $3 million in a Series A funding round led by RTP Global, the company said on Wednesday. The round also saw participation from existing and new investors, including All In Capital, Suashish, angel investor Kitty Agarwal of Info Edge Ventures, and Titan Capital co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal.
The founders said the fresh capital will be used to strengthen research and product development, expand the salon network, grow the team, and invest more in brand-building and retail distribution. &Done, which has followed a salon-first go-to-market strategy since its launch, is currently available in over 500 premium salons across Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad.
Manufacturing & Product Credentials
All of &Done’s formulations are manufactured at a GMP-certified facility in Hyderabad. While the company sources active ingredients globally, it formulates and tests its products specifically for Indian conditions. The brand positions itself at the intersection of professional salon standards and Indian consumer needs, with a focus on science-backed performance and salon adoption as its primary validation mechanism.
The founders cite industry research that points to a rapid shift in haircare consumption, often described as the “skinification of hair”, which is increasing demand for ingredient-focused, high-performance formulations. Based on an IMARC Group projection referenced by the company, India’s haircare market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 11% between 2025 and 2033, driven by urbanisation, greater awareness of hair health, and consumers’ willingness to pay more for clinically effective products.
This trend creates an opportunity for India-native brands that can blend salon credibility with direct-to-consumer distribution. &Done’s partnerships with salons provide early stylist endorsements and repeat professional use, which the founders say helps speed up product validation and build trust more quickly than consumer-only marketing.
Investor & Founder Perspective
RTP Global said it invested in &Done because of the founding team’s repeat-entrepreneur track record and the company’s salon-first commercial strategy. Pavitra Gupta, Director at RTP Global, said the founders’ mix of operational experience and consumer insight, along with their focus on salons for early adoption, made &Done an attractive investment. She added that the brand has the potential to become a category-defining domestic player in professional haircare.
Co-founder Saumya Yadav described the funding round as validation of the company’s long, lab-led product development cycle and its salon partnership approach. She said &Done aims to “redefine what ‘Made in India’ means in haircare” by delivering professional-grade performance tailored to Indian hair and climate conditions.
Distribution & Near-Term Plans
&Done’s current footprint spans more than 500 salons across multiple states, alongside a direct-to-consumer online presence and selective retail distribution. The founders said the Series A funding will be used to speed up new product launches, deepen salon penetration in more cities, scale manufacturing capacity where required, and step up marketing to build retail awareness alongside the salon channel.
Beyond expanding its product range, the company plans to hire across R&D, product and commercial teams, and invest in salon education programmes that help stylists recommend &Done’s formulations more effectively to clients. The founders described salons as both a testing ground and a steady demand engine, where professional use translates into repeat retail purchases by consumers who trust stylist advice.