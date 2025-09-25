Virat Kohli Comes Out as India’s Top Brand King; Who are the Other Bollywood & Cricket Stars Shining Bright

Kohli's Brand Value

Speaking to Business Standard, Umakanta Panigrahi, managing director, valuation advisory services at Kroll said that Kohli is the only celebrity who has been ranked number one consistently as compared to other prominent personalities in India. Panigrahi further said, “He is not just a sporting legend. He is also a smart entrepreneur and has become a brand powerhouse. He owns popular fashion labels and invests in fast-growing start-ups. Kohli has some 387 million social media fan followers (across several platforms), followed by Salman Khan at 166 million social media fan followers.”