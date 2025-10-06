News

IPO-Bound boAt Returns to Profit in FY25, Posts ₹60 Cr Profit

Audio and wearables brand boAt has swung back to profitability in FY25, reporting a consolidated net profit of over ₹60 crore, compared to a loss of ₹80 crore in the previous year. The turnaround follows two years of narrowing losses and is attributed to stronger cost controls and product innovation