IPO-Bound boAt Returns to Profit in FY25, Posts ₹60 Cr Profit

boAt posts ₹60 crore consolidated profit in FY25, reversing FY24 losses
Standalone revenue hits ₹3,089.6 crore with ₹64.2 crore profit
Losses declined steadily from ₹129.5 crore in FY23 to ₹79.7 crore in FY24
IPO-bound boAt has reported a consolidated net profit (PAT) of over ₹60 crore in the financial year 2025, as compared to a net loss of ₹80 crore a year ago, the company said in an official statement on Monday.
This also shows a significant reduction in losses in FY24, where losses had dropped from ₹129.5 crore in FY23 to ₹79.7 crore in FY24. On a standalone basis, revenue in FY25 stood at ₹3,089.6 crore with a net profit of ₹64.2 crore.
“Through cost discipline, innovation, and a deep understanding of consumer needs, we have not only returned to profitability but also laid the foundation for long-term sustainable growth,” said Gaurav Nayyar, CEO of boAt.
Last month, boAt’s parent company, Imagine Marketing, has appointed Vivek Nayyar as its new CEO, with cofounder Sameer Mehta taking on the executive director role.
Speaking about the financials, Mehta said that returning to profitability after two years reflects the resilience of boAt’s business model and the trust of millions of consumers who continue to choose the company.
“Our ability to innovate, scale new categories, and adapt quickly to evolving consumer preferences has kept us ahead in a dynamic market. Looking ahead, our focus will remain…‘Make in India’ agenda, and delivering superior experiences that define the boAt lifestyle,” he added.
boAt IPO
Imagine Marketing has filed draft papers with the markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) through a confidential pre-filing route, which allows the company to withhold public disclosure of details under the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) until later stages.
This marks the company's second attempt to go public. Previously, the company had filed draft papers in January 2022 for floating a ₹2,000-crore IPO. This comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹900 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹1,100 crore.
The company, founded in 2015 by Aman Gupta and Mehta, has raised $171 million so far. It offers a product portfolio ranging from audio gear and smart wearables to personal grooming products and mobile accessories.
It has also partnered with global leaders such as Qualcomm and Dolby to enhance innovation and is backed by investors including Warburg Pincus, Malabar Investments, and Fireside Ventures. The company currently has offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.